Paige Spiranac delights in braless minidress on the green

Paige Spiranac close up. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

OG Golf Insta-girl Paige Spiranac is delighting fans in a teeny-tiny and plunging minidress as she enjoys time on the green.

The 29-year-old former pro golfer and social media sensation kept fans on their toes via her Instagram stories this week, posting a selfie video of herself showing off a hot pink minidress and likely increasing her male subscriber number as a result.

Paige Spiranac stuns fans in hot pink minidress

Posting from a golf buggy as she enjoyed Geneva National Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, Paige filmed herself all smiles and giving fans a little update as she sat in a low-cut and braless minidress that big-time flaunted her killer figure.

Going low-key despite the flashy look, Paige added in a white baseball cap and statement shades, also enjoying a wander across the green.

“1 under through 15,” she wrote.

The story only remained live for 24 hours.

Paige had donned the same minidress back in May as she posted for her 3 million+ Instagram followers from The Bahamas.

“A little Bahamas golf🌸🐚 I’ll be honest, my game is really struggling right now. Today I got the yips off the tee which was the first time that’s happened since playing pro. I was pretty discouraged and have been down on myself about my golf game,” she wrote, adding:

“I know we can all feel this way sometimes so I want to take you along with me as I work on my game. So more stories with practice plans and we will go through my @shot_scope stats together! Let’s make this a team effort. A support group for bad golf lol. What’s one thing you want to improve on this summer with your game?”

Paige Spiranac goes patriotic in American flag bikini

Paige’s latest post has brought in over 200,000 likes. On June 17, the bombshell posed from her bedroom in a USA flag bikini top and tight white lowers.

Flashing her pearly whites, the Colorado native celebrated the second day of the U.S. Open – fans may have been more pumped by the swimwear, though.

Paige Spiranac named ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’

Paige has also been celebrating a major win that’s got nothing to do with golf. Earlier this month, she was crowned Sexiest Woman Alive by Maxim – she said she was “honored” at the title, also saying she feels “being sexy is about confidence.”

Paige is followed by former Fox Sports face Holly Sonders.