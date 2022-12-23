Paige Spiranac wished her fans a happy holiday in plunging holiday lingerie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

Paige Spiranac was breathtaking as she channeled Mrs. Claus’s energy in a little red outfit.

The holiday-themed outfit was silky Santa red and included a plunging neckline that highlighted her incredible curves and cropped at her upper thighs. It featured thin spaghetti straps, fluffy white trim, a red bow on the neckline, and a black belt with a diamond buckle around her waist.

Paige wore her bright blonde hair down and swept to the side so it could cascade effortlessly in front of her shoulders. Her makeup was stunning, with pink lips and long lashes that brought out her blue eyes.

The former professional golfer sat on a comfy bed and gazed into the camera with a smoldering look, which would be sure to melt anyone’s heart.

Paige’s overall look was cheery, gorgeous, and ready for holiday fun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The social media personality posted the image to Instagram on Friday with the caption, “Happy Holidays!” The red-hot post earned over 93,000 likes in only one hour.

Paige Spiranac wants to learn more about her fans

Paige is plenty interesting, but she also wants to know more about her millions of adoring friends. She posted an adorable look in a golf outfit in order to ask her fans about themselves.

The influencer wore a long-sleeved gray crop top with a plunging neckline that showed off her curves and her toned midriff. She paired this with a tiny blue plaid skirt that highlighted her long legs.

Paige’s caption read, “Always love learning more about you guys! So who is your all time favorite athlete?”

The inquiring post earned over 220,000 likes and was flooded with over 5,000 comments.

Paige Spiranac promotes Swag Golf

Paige’s success as a golfer and on social media has led her to partnerships with brands such as Swag Golf. She always looks incredible in her promotions, and her latest for Swag Golf was no exception.

The golfer dressed up as Cammy from Street Fighter by wearing a body-hugging green leotard, which she paired with red gloves and a red hat. The outfit accentuated her never-ending legs and her inspiring physique.

Swag Golf sells a variety of cute accessories for golf, all of which Paige is a huge fan of.

The brand was likely thrilled with the promotion, as the post earned over 213,000 likes and was flooded with well over 3,000 comments.