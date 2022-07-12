Paige Spiranac braless in miniskirt with ball skills

Paige Spiranac close up. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac is perfecting her ball and showing off her skills, plus her body.

The 29-year-old OG Insta-golf girl and former pro golfer was club-in-hand and back to doing what she does best this week, posting an Instagram video while putting around and rocking a leggy and plunging look.

Paige Spiranac perfects her ball in figure-flaunting look

The blonde was all legs in her Tuesday share, one posted for her 3 million+ followers earlier today.

Enjoying an indoor green setup, the YouTube instructor was filmed in a pale gray and thigh-skimming miniskirt paired with a near-matching and plunging top.

Going braless, Paige stepped up to prep her shot while standing with her legs square apart, then swinging her all into sending a golf ball out.

“Hitting a tee shot at the Old Course and I’m getting so excited for The Open😍 Tiger Woods is playing and loves this course. Do you think he can win?” she wrote.

Paige had last posted on the Fourth of July and in a celebratory post that brought major bikini action. Stunning fans in a checkered two-piece in baby blue and white, the stunner flaunted her killer curves, writing: “USHappy4thus.” Over 188,000 likes were left.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Paige Spiranac named Sexiest Woman Alive in 2022

Paige has proven that she doesn’t need a bikini to make headlines. It’s the girl, overall, who got named Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive this year, something Paige marked on Instagram in June and via a gushing post.

Posing shirtless and in an open cropped jacket, she wrote, “I think I broke IG lol I went to check my post and it was gone so let’s try this again! I am so honored by being named the sexiest woman alive by @maximmag this year! When I got the I kept asking them, “are you sure?” because I was truly in disbelief.”

“To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin. I’ve always tried to stay true to myself though out my unconventional path and now I’m so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me,” the Colorado native wrote.

Paige started out with aspirations to be a gymnast. Her dreams of gymnastics were shattered at the age of 12 when she broke her kneecap, twice. She then set her sights on a golfing career, big-time making it, but she’s now largely earning cash from her promotional gigs and influencing.

Paige has been featured by Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest and is the first female athlete to have won top spot on Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive list.