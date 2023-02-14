Paige Spiranac looked stunning in a sultry outfit as she attended the star-studded TAO x MAXIM Big Game Party.

The Super Bowl party was held at the Southwest Jet Center in Scottsdale.

The social media star has been keeping a busy schedule, as she was previously seen enjoying a golf day out at the Phoenix Open.

Paige flashed a big smile as she wore a shiny plunging jumpsuit at the party where Zedd and rapper Offset performed.

The blonde bombshell showed her stunning figure in the outfit which she put on without accessories.

She was fully glammed for the event and had her hair styled with a middle part and soft waves.

Paige Spiranac is looking gorgeous at a Super Bowl party. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

When she’s not enjoying a good event, Paige works hard on building new partnerships like with Swag Golf.

Paige Spiranac stuns in lingerie for Swag Golf

The former golfer had her blonde locks in soft curls and held giant glasses of beer in each hand as she smiled for a photo promo for Swag Golf.

Paige was bringing attention to Swag Golf, a golf accessory company that sells wood sets, blades, headcovers, precision-milled putters, and other items related to the sport.

The 29-year-old is partnered with the brand, and last fall advertised their costume contest for them.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she revealed which street fighter she dressed up as for the promo.

“For the @swaggolfco Halloween Costume Contest I’ve dressed as Cammy from Street Fighter🎃 I love their Street Fighter series so this was a no brainer😏.”

In the photo, she put on a bodycon green outfit and put her hair in two big braids for a stunning look.

Paige became a golf instructor after she retired in 2016 after she failed to earn a place after participating in the LPGA Qualifying Tournament.

However, she has a golf podcast and grew as a social media star partly due to her stunning looks and excellent promotional skills.

She has attracted numerous sponsors and has appeared in magazines such as Maxim, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, and Golf Digest.

Last week, Paige revealed that she landed a new television gig as part of the Super Bowl coverage.

“Excited to announce I’m the guest Super Bowl correspondent for @InsideEdition this week! Catch me on TV to see all the fun!” she wrote in a tweet.

Excited to announce I’m the guest Super Bowl corespondent for @InsideEdition this week! Catch me on TV to see all the fun! pic.twitter.com/UobmXy07D9 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 6, 2023

The beauty wanted the full Super Bowl experience and went through several football drills, but some observers may have been paying more attention to her bodycon dress.

“Put me in coach. I’m ready for the NFL,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram clip.

In the video, she proved her athleticism as she impressed with her skills on the ladder drill and scored a placekick.