Paige Spiranac has an exciting announcement as she reveals the return of her special line of towels for sale. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Popular golfer Paige Spiranac has exceptional skill when it comes to promoting her brand, and she recently displayed that talent with a post on her Instagram Stories.

Paige had her hands full, but luckily for the athlete, she had just the remedy to the situation in case things got messy.

The famous golfer took to her Instagram, where she has amassed 3.7 million followers on the social media platform. It was there that the model wore lingerie to promote her business venture.

The blonde bombshell put her followers to good use as she used her reach on the site to promote her towel line, with many different design options available.

Paige rocked head-to-toe white, looking quite angelic, except for the alcoholic beverages in each hand.

The self-proclaimed OG Insta golf girl posed with two massive jugs filled with frothy-looking beer.

Paige Spiranac in white lace promotes business venture

The social media influencer wore a white push-up bra with lace cascading down from the bodice. She paired the lingerie top with matching high-cut white underwear. The athlete paired the bra and underwear set with a white lace garment that started at her waist and went to her hips, featuring a sheer finish.

Paige also donned sheer tights with lace detailing around each leg. She finished the look with white heels as she strutted outside amid lush greenery.

She smiled as she looked at the camera with her long blonde locks featuring perfectly coiffed curls.

Paige’s piercing glow and beautiful looks may have done the trick and inspired sales for her line of towels. And while towels certainly aren’t the most stimulating item on the planet, Paige did an excellent job drumming up excitement.

Paige Spiranac’s Devant Sport Towels

Paige partnered with Devant Sport Towels, the official towel licensee of the PGA, to create her own line of towels.

Believe it or not, Paige’s towels have become highly coveted after, selling out quickly upon new releases. One example of Paige’s success was her Masters-inspired line by the PGA championship of the same name.

Paige posed in head-to-toe green to promote her PGA-themed towels, which quickly sold out, defying all odds.

Paige teased her detractors in her caption, “So here’s to continuing doing what I want😘 I made some towels with this image and other prints! Link in bio if you want to buy or for the haters to dry their tears with.”