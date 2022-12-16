Paige looks fabulous as she promoted a new deal. Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac, or the “OG Insta golf girl” as she calls herself, has been posting endorsement after endorsement deals as of late due to carving out a career for herself in quite a unique niche.

After being named number 1 on Maxim’s Hot 100 list, Paige’s star has skyrocketed since the summer and she’s used her newfound fame to her advantage.

Sticking to the holiday/winter theme, Paige stood on a snow-covered road looking as if she would be better off skiing than golfing.

She wore a pair of gray and white plaid sports leggings with a low-cut crop top featuring long sleeves and a V-design underneath. Her toned abs were visible, and despite the cold, she wore no jacket and looked as if she had been tanning on the beach.

Paige had her blond tresses clipped back at the crown of her head, with a few flirty strands falling into her face. She glammed it up with dark eyeliner and a dark red lipstick.

The influencer stood next to a bag of golf clubs, leaning on them in a casual pose as she smiled cheekily, knowing she was the perfect advertisement.

At the top of the Instagram Story, she wrote, “You can still use code PAIGE-20 for your discount!”

Pic credit: @_paige.renee/Instagram

Underneath that, she tagged Bag Boy Company, which makes carts, bags, and accessories for golf.

One of their featured items is the Chiller Cart Bag which comes in several colors like gray/green, lavender/pink, and red/white.

It’s currently on sale for $219.95 and features a removable insulated cooler bag, umbrella holder, and matching rain hood, as well as easy-grip zipper pulls.

Paige shares her 2023 calendar, a perfect Christmas present

Paige has been on a roll advertising her 2023 calendar lately, trying hard to get it sold this Christmas before the start of the year.

Each page features a picture of the model at The Rusty Skillet Ranch in Boulder, Colorado, which were all taken by her mom. The calendar can be bought on her website for $28 and features several shots of Paige in a swimsuit.

She advertised the calendar on Instagram in a black string bikini while standing in a hot tub. Her soaking wet hair was slicked back, though her makeup still looked perfect, with cat eyeliner and dark red lipstick giving her a vixen look.

The Paige x Maxim merch collaboration launched in celebration of her cover

After being named Maxim’s number 1 sexiest woman, Paige and the magazine launched the Paige x Maxim collaboration.

It features “collectible towels, t-shirts, hats, and more accessories,” all celebrating her photoshoot with the magazine.

To advertise the new Hot 100 merch, Paige was seen standing above a balcony wearing a bright red swimsuit, proving exactly why she made the top of the list.