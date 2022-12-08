Paige Spiranac sizzled once again as she posed in a flirty top and miniskirt to ask fans a question. Pic credit: @paige.renee/Instagram

Paige Spiranac has been bringing some heat to the internet lately as she continues her social media domination.

The 29-year-old former golf pro-turned-social-media star grabbed the attention of her followers for the first time in a week as she stunned per usual in a sexy ensemble while asking a question.

Leaving her blonde locks down in a side-sweep over her shoulder, Paige gazed away from the lens while giving a radiant smile, showing gleaming white teeth set in between mauve-tinted lips.

Keeping her face flawlessly made up, as usual, Paige showed off her incredible curves in a showy, busty top and miniskirt.

The top was of a steel-gray hue and sported an open collar that angled down into a plunging neckline.

Styled in a cropped design, the long-sleeved garment cinched into a tight twist at the star’s mid-chest, giving the look extra wow factor.

Her lower half was adorned with a flirty miniskirt, a black elastic band going across Paige’s waistline while pleated, plaid material dangled at thigh height for an overall look that was reminiscent of warmer months already passed.

With a background of evergreen trees adding some extra color to the shot, Paige bent one knee up slightly to rest a golf club against her partially-exposed leg.

“Hi😘 Always love learning more about you guys! So who is your all time favorite athlete?” she asked in her caption.

Paige Spiranac fans respond to her online query

As ever, Paige’s fans seemed eager and quick to respond to the star’s question, taking to her comment section to give their replies.

Getting some single votes up front for Derek Jeter, Roger Federer, and Peter Forsberg, a few fans then gave their opinions that basketball pro, Brittney Griner, was their favorite athlete.

Another follower joked that Paige’s shirt was their favorite athlete, writing, “Your shirt buttons, hardest working athletes out there.”

In late November, Paige also asked for her fans’ thoughts, doing a fashion show of sorts to see which outfit they preferred as she expertly switched from one sensual ensemble to the next in true Paige fashion.

When the star isn’t showing off her latest choice of wear or asking fans for opinions, Paige keeps busy with her line of towels.

Paige Spiranac promotes Devant Sport Towels

In August, Paige took to social media again to share some exciting news with her fans, telling them that she would be launching a new towel soon.

Sharing the news while clad in sheer lingerie, Paige hopped onto her Instagram Stories to inform followers of the upcoming merchandise drop.

In November, after experiencing a successful launch and sales of the bathroom item through the summer, Paige went back to her IG account to let followers know that her popular towels were going on sale.

Sharing the news with a throwback pic of her white lingerie number as she gripped two pitchers of beer, Paige captioned the snap, “Something naughty coming soon to a towel near you,” before inviting people to click on her link to “be the first to get it.”

The line, which is a licensee of the PGA, features a series of towels emblazoned with a variety of seductive snaps of the golfer, with prices hovering around $39 per item.