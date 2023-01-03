Paige Lorenze shows off her killer body in a blue bikini. Pic credit: @paigelorenze/Instagram

Paige Lorenze was gorgeous in a blue bikini on a beach in Miami.

The sky blue bikini featured straps that crisscrossed over Paige’s chest. The style of the bikini complemented her sculpted abs and physique.

Paige accessorized with a couple of layered necklaces made from small beads, a couple of gold bracelets, and shiny rings. She sported circular earrings and her nails were long and manicured.

Tyler Cameron’s ex-girlfriend wore her bright blonde hair up in a messy beach bun with a black scrunchie. Her makeup was minimal with defined brows and rosy cheeks.

Paige’s view was lovely with a beautiful blue ocean behind her that waved with life.

The founder of Dairy Boy Shop had an overall look of athleticism and radiance as she soaked up the Miami sun.

Paige Lorenze is beautiful in a blue bikini. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Paige Lorenze promotes Lucky Brand

Paige’s popularity has led her to create partnerships including Lucky Brand, which sells a variety of clothing for both children and adults.

The social media star was absolutely stunning in the fluffy light brown jacket from Lucky Brand. The jacket complemented her glowing skin and complexion and looked comfy at the same time.

Her blonde hair fell perfectly behind her and her makeup was classic with glossed lips, rosy cheeks, and long lashes.

Paige included in her caption, “yes I wear my cozy jacket inside @luckybrand #ad #luckybrand #parter.”

The brand was likely happy with the promotion, as it earned over 13,000 likes from Paige’s 396,000 followers.

Paige Lorenze is radiant in a morning photoshoot

Paige can rock any look, and she recently looked gorgeous in a casual look with a black crop top and a jean skirt. The outfit highlighted her slim waist and amazing figure.

The influencer’s long and bright blonde hair was the star of the photo. She wore it down with a couple of braids on each side, and let the long locks flow all the way past her waist.

Her makeup was soft and glowy with pink lips, rosy cheeks, and highlights that accentuated her pretty features. Her long nails were fresh and manicured.

Paige included in her caption, “goood morning” followed up with an emoji of a sunflower. She was surrounded by a variety of plants that were green with life.

The post earned over 15,000 likes and over 70 comments.