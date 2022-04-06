Padma Lakshmi’s tiny black bikini on display during Hawaii trip 

Padma Lakshmi shares a black bikini montage. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Food lover and thirst trap poster Padma Lakshmi shared a new bikini video as she enjoyed nature in Hawaii.

The Indian-American model, author, creator of Taste the Nation on Hulu, and host of Top Chef, gave fans an intimate look at her personal life in new videos.

Padma posted a video featuring her mini-me daughter frolicking in the water in Hawaii.

As Padma traveled in Hawaii, she shared authentic food locations complete with photographs, videos, and reviews.

Padma Lakshmi posts tiny black bikini photos during her Hawaii vacation

Padma Lakshmi shared a video montage of her and her daughter enjoying scenic Hawaii. Menehune Beach Bum Boogie by Imua played in the background.

Padma wore a floral arrangement in her hair and looked into the distance. The lush greenery in the background featured palm trees and exotic plants.

Padma was swinging on a long rope swing over the water. She wore a gold necklace and a black string bikini.

She held the rope swing over her head and showed off her long, lean model physique.

At the end of the video, Padma walked into the ocean holding hands with her daughter (Littlehands) and wore a cowboy hat.

She wrote in the caption, “Boogie woogie. We found this wonderful secluded beach on our way north to Hanalei. Littlehands and I had so much fun playing with the rope swing and watching the ‘iwa birds (or frigatebirds) gliding and diving in the air.”

The mother-daughter duo appeared to be having a good time bonding and having new experiences together.

Padma Lakshmi faces backlash for going braless

Padma shares recipes, cooking videos, and other travel content as she navigates life.

In 2020, the Chef shared a video with her daughter as they made chicken tagine.

She wrote in the caption, “Quarantine Cooking: Knife Skills Edition.”

The nearly nine-minute video showed fans how they could replicate her tasty delicacy.

Padma revealed knife skills tips to her followers, but her braless appearance got some critics going.

A fan came to Padma’s defense and commented, “I’m upset! This is the video that had people going crazy! She should be allowed to be comfortable in her own house. Nothing is more natural than that. What women doesn’t throw her bra on the bed once she’s in the comfort of her own home.”

Although fans had Padma’s back against critics, the two-time New York Times Best Seller can surely defend herself with her witty comments.