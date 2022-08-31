Ozzy Osbourne opens up on what it’s like living with Parkinson’s disease

Ozzy Osbourne opened up about the struggles of Parkinson’s disease. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

English rocker Ozzy Osbourne has given his latest update on living with Parkinson’s disease.

The 70s legend, who is married to television personality Sharon Osbourne, was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative condition in 2019.

The brain disease typically includes symptoms such as changes in the patient’s speech and movement, unsteady balance, fainting, and tremors.

Although Ozzy and his family have talked about living with Parkinson’s in the past, he recently opened up about his current life and the challenges he faces on a daily basis.

“You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move,” he revealed. “I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”

The 73-year-old musician also said that he has struggled with depression since his initial diagnosis three years ago.

“I reached a plateau that was lower than I wanted it to be,” Ozzy continued. “Nothing really felt great. Nothing. So I went on these antidepressants, and they work OK.”

He also explained how his family played a big role in him being able to combat the difficult disease. “Without my Sharon, I’d be f**king gone. We have a little row now and then, but otherwise we just get on with it,” he explained.

Ozzy had previously been open about his disease while appearing on Good Morning America in 2020. While sitting next to Sharon, the rocker explained how he had a “bad fall” the year prior while performing at The Forum, which caused him to undergo neck surgery. He was then forced to cancel his following world tour due to recovery.

GMA FIRST LOOK: @RobinRoberts sits down with rock legend Ozzy Osbourne as he opens up about the fall that postponed his world tour. The full exclusive interview tomorrow on @GMA. https://t.co/YgfBrfobu0 pic.twitter.com/o0l3ltSWhq — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 20, 2020

He continued to show gratitude for his wife and children but mentioned how difficult it had been to depend on them so much.

“Coming from a working-class background, I hate to let people down. I hate to not do my job. And so when I see my wife goin’ to work, my kids goin’ to work, everybody’s doing — tryin’ to be helpful to me, that gets me down because I can’t contribute to my family, you know,” he said.

Ozzy Osbourne underwent major surgery earlier this year

As previously reported, the former Black Sabbath vocalist went under the knife in June for an operation that would “determine the rest of his life,” according to his wife.

Sharon broke the news while on her show, The Talk, where she also said she and Ozzy were gearing up to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary around the time of the surgery.

Sharon Osbourne reveals that Ozzy Osbourne is set to have a major operation on Monday that will "determine the rest of his life."@MrsSOsbourne | @OzzyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/kC3BJQrnkk — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) June 8, 2022

After the surgery, which consisted of a realignment and removal of pins in his back, Ozzy took to Instagram to let fans know that he was home and in recovery.

“I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,” he wrote.

Ozzy continued, “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery.”