Ozzy Osbourne having ‘major operation’ next week that will ‘determine the rest of his life,’ Sharon says

Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy is undergoing a major operation as their 40th wedding anniversary approaches.

Sharon Osbourne has stated that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, will be having a major operation next week, one that will have a significant impact on the rest of his life.

The 73-year-old former Black Sabbath rocker is set to hit the operating table in Los Angeles next Monday. His wife, 69-year-old Sharon, announced the news on Wednesday and said she was flying back to LA from the UK so she could be by his side.

Sharon is currently a host on a chat show in the UK called The Talk, which is not to be confused with the American CBS show of the same name, which Sharon also hosted for over ten years.

Sharon Osbourne wants to be by Ozzy’s side for major operation

It was on The Talk that Sharon revealed that Ozzy would be going under the knife. She did not reveal any details about the procedure but admitted that she had to be there because “it’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

In happier news, she said her son, Jack Osbourne, is expecting to become a father again when his daughter is born in three weeks. And she also shared that she and Ozzy would be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on July 1. And she joked that her nine little dogs miss her “terribly.” All of which are big factors in her trip back to the states.

Sharon was asked by her co-hosts if she and Ozzy had any plans to celebrate, but unfortunately, she admitted that their plans really depended on the outcome of the operation.

Osbourne also told her hosts that she would still be working on the show through video link from LA and that she’d return to the UK studios at some point in the future.

Sharon showed she still has her sense of humor, joking that Ozzy had asked her earlier if she’d been fired yet, and when she responded no, he said, “this is a record.” This was clearly a reference to her controversial exit from CBS’s The Talk.

Sharon Osbourne reveals that Ozzy Osbourne is set to have a major operation on Monday that will "determine the rest of his life."@MrsSOsbourne | @OzzyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/kC3BJQrnkk — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) June 8, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne suffers neck and spine injuries following ATV crash

While Sharon didn’t elaborate much on Ozzy’s operation, her husband has had various health issues in recent years. And just last month, he told Classic Rock that he was awaiting surgery on his neck.

Ozzy told the outlet: “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

Following an ATV accident in 2003, the rocker has undergone several medical procedures on his neck and back. According to Billboard, he has 15 screws in his spine. He has also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.