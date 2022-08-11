OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney charged with murder in fatal stabbing of boyfriend at their Miami apartment

Model Courtney Clenney has a huge social media following. Pic credit: @courtneytailor/Instagram

Courtney Clenney has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at their Miami apartment.

On April 3, 2022, Clenney allegedly stabbed her partner Christian Obumseli during an argument in their shared Miami apartment.

Viral photos and videos after Obumseli’s death showed a woman, reported as being Courtney, covered in blood and handcuffed while speaking to police.

According to reports, the model told responding officers she stabbed Obumseli with a knife.

An attorney for Courtney Clenney maintains that the 26-year-old acted in self-defense during the violent incident, as details remain unclear.

Clenney, who has a huge social media following, was reportedly in a Hawaii rehab facility, receiving treatment for post-traumatic disorder and substance abuse, when police arrested her.

Courtney Clenney charged with second-degree murder

The fitness model has been charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon months after the incident.

However, a press release from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office did not confirm the charges against Clenney.

Rolling Stone reports that her arrest warrant “is presently sealed,” and a press conference would announce the charges the model is currently facing.

“We are completely shocked at Courtney’s arrest based upon the clear evidence of self-defense in this matter,” Clenney’s lawyer Frank Prieto said in a statement adding that “it is an absolute injustice to charge a victim of domestic violence and human trafficking with a crime.”

Prieto said that his client “always offered to self-surrender if charges were filed” in the case and that he was “disappointed” that an arrest warrant was issued for his client.

“We will vigorously defend Courtney and clear her of this unfounded and baseless charge,” he said.

Her arrest comes following a four-month investigation by the Miami police homicide detective department.

The model, who used the name Courtney Tailor on social media and OnlyFans, has about 2 million Instagram followers.

Witnesses describe a toxic relationship between Clenney and Obumseli

Following Obumseli’s death, people who are familiar with the former couple spoke about their relationship, which reportedly suffered due to Clenney’s alleged substance abuse issues and alleged physical abuse at the hands of Obumseli.

However, some friends of the couple said Clenney was the aggressor with a history of domestic violence.

“I can summarize it as her always having these manic episodes, dragging him into it, and him trying to be like, ‘calm down, calm down,'” a friend who reportedly knew the couple told Rolling Stone shortly after Obumseli’s death.

Another person reportedly familiar with the couple said to the publication that their relationship was tumultuous and described Obumseli as “a gaslighter” who was “mentally and physically abusive” toward Clenney.

The Obumseli family lawyer has denied all claims of physical violence and claimed the late Obumseli would have been arrested during one of the numerous police calls to their apartment if he had been abusive.