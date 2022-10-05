Olympic track star Morgan Mitchell stuns in sheer lace for bathtub selfie

Morgan Mitchell arriving at the Ipsy awards. Pic credits: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Morgan Mitchell knows how to celebrate her birthday with style. The Olympic track star celebrated her 28th birthday this weekend and decided to give her followers a peek at her sheer all-white look.

The Olympic star celebrated her birthday with the activewear brand Jagged, and their promotional event. Morgan released her second clothing line with the brand on September 26 and showed off the clothes at the event.

Fans were surprised as the Olympic athlete graced her bathroom with a sheer off-the-shoulder corset. Her top was paired with sheer lace pants and white underwear to show off her athlete’s long legs and strong curves.

Morgan paired her show-stopping outfit with muted accessories to complete the look. She opted for a timeless slick back ponytail, with delicate silver rings, and stark white stilettos.

In her story, the 28-year-old athlete showcased the fun everyone was having. Her team was seen singing happy birthday to Morgan with a table full of flowers and candles.

The Olympian looked both happy and embarrassed receiving all the attention during the song.

Morgan Mitchell is having a huge fashion moment

Earlier this week Morgan was seen at the Daily M awards with her long-term boyfriend Angus Crichton.

The famous athlete looked angelic as she stunned in her white J’Aton Couture gown. The deep plunging dress also featured a gorgeous corset detail, giving Morgan a regal Victorian look.

The asymmetrical dress left everyone speechless as she paired it with a silver rhinestone bag and gold heels.

On Instagram, the Olympian posted a beautiful selfie, with the perfect caption, “bury me in couture.”

Fashion is a big deal for Morgan Mitchell

While celebrity fashion lines are not uncommon, this is a big deal for Morgan Mitchell.

This is her second line with the activewear brand, creating fun looks revolving around the colors pink, green, and black. This is a limited-edition capsule collection, that shows a new take on athleisure.

When speaking with House of wellness, the Olympic runner explained how fashion has a lot to do with her future plans.

“I’m currently studying fashion and business management, and a long-term goal of mine is to create a label with my partner,” she told the interviewer.

This Is not the first brand Morgan has worked for either. While a loyal brand ambassador for Jagged, she has also worked with the luxury watch brand Tissot in the past.

Morgan was thrilled to work with the established watch brand, explaining to the interviewer,

“I’m an accessories kind of girl, especially when it comes to watches and jewelry, so it’s been an incredible experience teaming up with Tissot.”