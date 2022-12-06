Morgan Mitchell shows off her athletic physique. Pic credit: @morganmitch/Instagram

Morgan Mitchell looked incredible as she took a break from her vigorous training to instead shine bright in gorgeous blue hues.

The 28-year-old Australian track star wowed her fans with her latest share as she modeled an elegant, show-stopping piece.

Fans are used to seeing the dual Olympian in her athletic attire or her track uniforms but this time around, Morgan switched it up.

The track star decided to veer away from casual wear and instead, she struck a few different poses in a body-hugging dress.

Morgan was kind enough to share the array of shots on her Instagram.

The Olympian surely blessed her 109k followers with a special treat.

Morgan Mitchell is gorgeous in blue hues

Morgan caused quite a buzz online with these shots as she looked phenomenal in the stylish outfit.

She stood confidently as she sported a mesmerizing electric blue maxi dress that hugged her body perfectly and accentuated her lovely curves and toned physique.

The athlete didn’t shy away from the camera as she elegantly posed for numerous shots which were all captured at different angles.

She styled the dress with an assortment of beautiful gold jewelry. She wore a small dainty necklace, a couple of bracelets, and a variety of gold rings.

Morgan had her hair styled in long dark curls which effortlessly shined in the shots while it flowed down her body.

To add to the blue aesthetics, the track star wore electric blue eyeshadow. She added some light touches of blush across her cheeks and finalized the look with a clear, glossy lip.

She captioned the post, “ 🦋 verdad o atrever 🦋,” which is translated to “truth or dare.”

Morgan Mitchell teams up with Modex

In a previous post, Morgan announced a special sale that Modex was having for the holidays.

Modex is a vitamin and supplement company that helps support daily performance while aiding in an overall healthier lifestyle.

The company offers a wide variety of products that have resulted in many benefits for sports nutrition.

Morgan has worked with this company consistently throughout the years as she uses their products as part of her everyday routine.

The track star offered a special holiday deal that was available in the form of a link on her Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Black Friday, love from @modexnatural and I. Shop the sale now via the link in my bio 🤍 #modex #DoMoreNaturally #ad.”

Overall, Morgan looked effortlessly beautiful in her natural state while she stretched before another hard-hitting training session.

Follow both Morgan and Modex on Instagram to keep up to date with their latest sales and promotions as there will surely be more to come this holiday season.