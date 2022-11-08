Morgan Mitchell shows off her incredible abs in the ocean. Pic credit: @morganmitch/Instagram

Morgan Mitchell looked absolutely stunning as she smiled and posed away in her teeny bikini.

The 28-year-old Australian Olympic track star took some much-needed time away from her vigorous training and hit the water.

Morgan decided to go for a nice relaxing dip in the ocean as she was surrounded by crystal clear blue waters and a matching blue sky.

The Australian beauty has remained highly active on her social media platforms, where she enjoys sharing fun, memorable moments with her fans.

For this particular share, Morgan gifted her 110k Instagram followers with the scenic shot.

It goes without saying the track star certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to giving her followers some jaw-dropping content to indulge in.

Morgan Mitchell stuns in her teeny bikini

The Olympic athlete posed away in the water while she seemed to be thoroughly enjoying her day in the sun.

Morgan sported a tiny bikini which accentuated her muscular and toned physique perfectly.

The top of the bikini was a multi-colored and multi-patterned strapless top. It incorporated blue and pink floral designs on one side, as the other featured solid red blocks, then transitioned into black and yellow stripes.

The bottoms were a classic fit as she wore a purple, cheeky, low-rise bikini. The bottoms rested perfectly along her hips as they highlighted her tiny waist and incredibly toned abs.

The track star accessorized her look with a couple of gold necklaces, an assortment of gold bracelets, and a couple of gold rings that were scattered amongst her fingers.

Overall, Morgan looked as gorgeous as ever as she enjoyed a well-deserved day off by the ocean.

Morgan was bombarded with love, praise, and tons of emojis in the comments section.

One fan joked to Morgan, “just picking up jaw up from the floor 🔥🔥🔥🤩” while others called her “gorgeous,” and some fans just responded with fire and hearts-for-eyes emojis.

Pic credit: @morganmitch/Instagram

Morgan always looks seriously stunning, and she likes to show off her fabulous fashion sense on Instagram. The athlete recently posed in a gorgeous Dyspnea outfit while also celebrating her birthday.

She posed on the edge of a bathtub in a sheer off-the-shoulder corset with matching sheer lace pants and white underwear. The stunning outfit really accentuated her wonderfully toned physique and amazing curves.

In the caption, Morgan toasted turning 28, and thanked everyone for the birthday wishes.

She wrote, “The best nightttt! Not only celebrating my birthday, but also celebrating my collection with @teamjaggad ❤️‍🔥🥲 +++ thank you for all of the support and bday wishesszzz. Here’s to 28 🥃🫶🏾”

As well as tagging in Dyspnea, Morgan also acknowledged her makeup artist Thom Grey, and she tagged in her rugby-playing boyfriend, Angus Crichton as her hairstylist. We presume she was joking here!! No offense to Angus, but her hair looked too immaculate.

Once again, the comments section was full of high praise and birthday wishes for Morgan.

US bobsledder wrote, “Happy bday queen 🤩🤩” and Aussie Rules player Akec Makur Chuot responded, “Congrats sis, so well deserved 😍”

Fellow track athlete Queen Claye commented on Morgan’s outfit, “Ummm that jacket!! 😍 yesss please!”

Pic credit: @morganmitch/Instagram

Morgan Mitchell teams up with Maybelline

In another recent post, Morgan teamed up with the beauty brand Maybelline while she promoted their Fit Me Tinted Moisturiser in a recent ad.

Morgan held the product in her hand as she glistened in the natural sunlight while she sat outside along her deck.

Morgan Mitchell also knows how to rock amazing style on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

The Australian beauty wore a pretty pink cropped tank top and styled it with a pair of baby blue spandex shorts. Morgan’s hair was tied back into a tight ponytail for the shot as the moisturizer she had been promoting made her effortlessly glow.

She then accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a couple of overlaying necklaces, and various gold bracelets.

The track star enjoyed her time outside in the fresh air as she smiled away, happy to promote and support the Maybelline brand.

She captioned the post, “Warmer months = lighter coverage thanks to @maybelline’s Fit Me Tinted Moisturiser💘 #ad #findyourtotalfit Available now @chemistwarehouseaus.”

Morgan certainly looked flawless in the photo as she executed both the look and the product perfectly.