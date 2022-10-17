Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk looks gorgeous in her black bathing suit. Pic credit: @marynabekh/Instagram

All eyes were on Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk as she recently posed for a mirror selfie, showcasing her perfectly toned, hourglass figure.

It goes without saying that Maryna has quite an impressive track record, literally.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian athlete is best known for her skills as a long jumper and triple jumper.

In 2019, Maryna impressed everyone as she won the silver medal at the World Championships.

Even more recently, she finished fifth at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Maryna has continued to practice and train daily as she actively shares her fitness and health journey with her 413 thousand Instagram followers.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk goes from tracksuit to bathing suit

Maryna treated her followers with a recent picture of herself as she stood in the mirror, wishing them a good morning.

The track star wore nothing but a black one-piece bathing suit that incorporated some extreme cut-out details around her chest and torso.

The suit itself was rather eye-catching and mesmerizing as the style of the bathing suit accentuated her toned and muscular physique.

The athlete stood with one leg crossed over the other as she pointed her foot out and slightly flexed her long legs.

Regarding accessories, she went simple and wore a white Apple watch along with a simple gold ring.

Maryna’s long brown hair fell naturally down one side of her chest, and she captured the shot, covering her face with her phone.

The photo received 24 thousand likes and over 200 comments.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk celebrates a special moment in Paris

The track star shared a rather special moment with her followers as she was captured celebrating with her husband, Mykhailo Romanchuk, while sightseeing at the Eiffel Tower.

Maryna shared a precious video of the picturesque moment as she looked effortlessly stunning and happier than ever.

In the video clip, Maryna was wearing a silky, low-cut yellow dress with a long slit that went up right past her knee.

She styled the dress with a pair of matching open-toed yellow heels that only consisted of a couple of small straps which held her feet in place.

She then completed the fit by wearing a long, taupe-colored jacket and matching beret.

Maryna and her husband looked to be having a great time as they walked hand-in-hand while smiling at one another as they cherished the views of Paris.

Unsurprisingly, the photo was well-loved, as it secured over 6 thousand likes.