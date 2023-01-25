Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is a one-of-a-kind track star who has proven herself as an exceptional long jumper over the last couple of years.

It comes as no surprise that a record-holding track star would have to endlessly train to maintain this high-energy level, hence why she is always spotted at her local gym.

In her most recent share, the Olympian proved her incredible athletic ability once again as she indeed hit the gym to indulge in a high-intensity training session.

For this particular share, the athlete took to her Instagram, where she uploaded the “motivational” encouragement with her 411k followers.

Maryna was photographed in a series of three shots where she placed her body along the ground, resting her stomach on the black mat below her.

The long jumper slightly elevated her chest and legs off the ground while she flexed and showcased her incredibly toned physique.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk stuns in lavender for gym motivation share

Maryna had her back toward the camera as she wore a lovely lavender ensemble.

The matching Nike set included a sports bra and a pair of lavender-hued biker shorts that perfectly hugged her body.

She paired the lavender fit with none other than a pair of Nike sneakers. The training sneakers were a combination of black, blue, and white hues.



Maryna added a pair of black, fingerless training gloves to help protect her hands during the session.

While she worked out, she threw her long brown hair into a ponytail that tricked down her back for the shots.

Per usual, Maryna looked lovely in lavender while she shared some motivational encouragement in the form of three stunning photographs.

She captioned the post, “Some photos and motivation from the gym 😈 #nike #nikewomen #justdoit #sports #gym #sportlife #trackandfield #athlete #athletics.”

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk promotes Nike

In another recent Instagram post, the long jumper star was captured walking along the track while she held on tightly to her Nike backpack.

As a proud Nike athlete, Maryna is always more than happy to promote Nike as she endlessly wears its high-quality clothing while practicing.

For this post, the athlete shared a short clip of herself while she smiled along the track, rocking a pink and purple Nike fit.

She geared up in a purple Nike tank top and styled it with a pair of pink and purple athletic shorts. The shorts looked amazing on the track star as she happily walked with a naturally glowing face.

She captioned the post, “Hello my new training week and start new block 👊🏼 Well, here comes a new week and a new block of work! These will be the last hard 15 days at this gathering) Morally it’s not as hard as it used to be, but we’ll see how it will be physically soon 😁.”

Fans should follow Maryna on Instagram to browse through more of her inspirational posts while also keeping up-to-date with her latest events and races.