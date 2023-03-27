The beloved long jumper, Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, is back to her vigorous training schedule, and this time, she’s doing it in complete style.

In her most recent share, Maryna was seen standing in the mirror as she snapped a quick picture before an evening of intense training.

The Ukrainian beauty stood confidently in her lofty space as she posed for a full-length mirror selfie.

As she did so, Maryna was styled in another jaw-dropping fit, all designed by one of her favorite companies.

The track star geared up in a full Nike ensemble while she lightly flexed and showcased her toned abs and muscular legs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In typical Maryna fashion, she took to Instagram with the mesmerizing selfie, sharing it with her 430,000 loyal followers.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk looks beautiful in her fiery fit

Maryna has quite an alluring presence, and her latest IG Story encapsulated that yet again.

Maryna donned a pair of red, high-waisted athletic leggings that hugged her body perfectly. The leggings featured a thick band that spelled out “Nike Pro” in red lettering across the top.

She paired the vibrant leggings with a white, low-cut Nike sports bra that also featured the same thick band along the inside edges of the bra.

She accessorized with her white Apple Watch and rocked a fresh pair of shiny black nails.

Even though Maryna’s face was absent from this selfie, she still radiated beautiful energy regardless.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk looks incredible in her Nike attire as she poses before her evening training session. Pic credit: @marynabekh/Instagram

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk happily promotes Nike

As a proud Nike athlete, Maryna is always more than happy to promote a company that she wears day in and day out.

Nike proclaims their purpose on their website, “to move the world forward through the power of sport,” adding, “Worldwide, we’re leveling the playing field, doing our part to protect our collective playground, and expanding access to sport for everyone.”

The long jumper has expressed her love for the company on endless occasions, as she’s always spotted in their stylish athletic gear.

In another Instagram share, Maryna was photographed along the track as she slightly bent down and rested one hand on her knee.

As she did so, the athlete stared off into the distance as she donned a beautiful, bright-colored Nike fit.

The stylish ensemble included a baby pink sports bra that had a thick white band that further spelled out Nike in black lettering along the bottom.

She coordinated the pretty pink top with a pair of hot pink athletic leggings. The high-waisted leggings looked incredible on Maryna as they accentuated her long, muscular legs.

She paired the vibrant attire with a simple white Apple Watch and some tiny gold rings.

The caption read, “Finally the gathering is officially over! Not an easy 6 weeks but the job is done and time to move on ✅ Precious days ahead with my love and a new phase of training! So I’m changing my location and starting a new block 🥰.”

Fans can now shop this electrifying fit on Nike’s website while also browsing through some of their other latest collections.