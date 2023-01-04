Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk enjoys a nice relaxing winter wonderland in her curvy swimsuit. Pic credit: @marynabekh/Instagram

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk took to the heavenly mountains as she enjoyed the beautiful sights of mother nature in her most recent share.

The Olympic long jumper took a nice relaxing break from her vigorous training schedule and instead, soaked up the gorgeous views of the snowy atmosphere around her.

Maryna was captured posing along a spacious deck while she wore a stunning swimsuit in a snowy setting.

Even though the sights of a winter wonderland were present in the background, the athlete indeed turned up the heat while she showcased her muscular figure as she posed in her curvy suit.

The Ukrainian track star was kind enough to share her memorable getaway as she took to her Instagram with the post.

Maryna not only treated her 411k followers with one stunning view, but two.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk sizzles in her swimsuit to share a snowy view

In the short clip that Maryna provided, the athlete gracefully leaned against the deck as she cozied up with a large white blanket.

She then sported a white and brown printed swimsuit. The white one-piece featured a large cutout design in the middle that highlighted Maryna’s incredibly toned abs while she further placed her hands along her muscular legs.

Overall, the swimsuit looked beautiful on the athlete as it perfectly reflected all of the hard work Maryna puts in during her intense training sessions.

For the clip, the Olympian had her brown hair styled in light waves that flowed along her back.

Maryna then decided to go with a makeup-free face for the video as she looked incredible in her most natural state.

To add an even more ambient feel to the snowy scene, the track star added the song Only by RY X.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk promotes Nike as shares her workout routine with fans

In another recent post, Maryna geared up in full Nike attire as she hit the track for some cardio and core training.

As a proud Nike athlete, it only made sense as to why the long jumper sported all of their athletic gear.

She wore a white Nike sports bra along with pink, high-waisted leggings. She then finalized the fit with a pair of pink and white training sneakers.

While the Ukrainian beauty happily represented one of her favorite companies, she shared her intense workout routine with fans.

In the video, the Olympian was seen doing some high-knee kicks along the track as she then transitioned into some core workouts that she did while on her yellow training ball.

This made it easy for fans to follow along with a high-intensity and high-calorie burning workout routine that they could easily add to their regimen in the future.