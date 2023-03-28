Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is certainly an impressive individual, especially when it comes to her skillet along the track.

The Olympic long jumper has earned herself a silver medal at the Olympics in 2019, and since then she’s only continued to improve her form.

Maryna has remained highly active on her Instagram, sharing her progress and overall life journey.

In her latest share, the Ukrainian beauty uploaded another progress shot and this time it came with a rather captivating view along the track.

Maryna shared two stellar shots with her 430,000 followers, both in which she faced her back toward the camera.

As she did so, Maryna flexed and showcased her incredibly toned physique and her perfectly tanned complexion.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is beautiful in electric blue

In the first slide that Maryna shared, the athlete was photographed while facing toward the camera as she further looked out toward the sunny track in front of her.

The long jumper donned a pair of cheeky, electric blue athletic shorts that hugged her body perfectly.

She coordinated the blue shorts with a bright white sports bra. Both pieces looked incredible on the athlete while simultaneously adding the perfect contrast against her tanned complexion.

As she posed for the two shots, Maryna accessorized with her white sunglasses that rested along her head and a white Apple Watch.

She rocked a fresh set of shiny pink nails while her long dark locks flowed down one side of her body.

Even though Maryna’s face was absent from the shots, she still encapsulated a very powerful image within.

The post was simply captioned, “Day by day 😮‍💨.”

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk shares her impressive training and workout routine

As an Olympic track star, it would only make sense that Maryna would be training away regularly.

Luckily for fans, the athlete enjoys sharing her training videos on her IG feed, where she has a whole portfolio of various workout tips and tricks.

For this short clip, Maryna was captured along the track again as she shared a video of herself jumping over a row of hurdles. For each hurdle, the long jumper used the power from her feet and a little extra lift from her arms as she successfully landed over the top of each one.

More so, as she trained and jumped away, she rocked an all-black Nike athletic fit.

The matching black set included a scoop-neck sports bra and a pair of cheeky, high-waisted training shorts.

For her footwear essentials, Maryna added a pair of her go-to Nike sneakers, as they provided her with the support and comfort she needed to conquer another day of intense training.

With an impressive training session like that one, it makes sense why Maryna is one of the top stars in her division.

She captioned the post, “My second jumping session 😎 What do you think ?🤔 💭 I’ll wait for your comments).”

Fans can follow Maryna on Instagram to browse through more of her training and workout videos while following along with her overall Olympic journey.