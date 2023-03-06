Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk wowed her fans again as she styled in all-black for a recent share.

The Olympic long jumper let it be known that she was happy to be home as she posed with a handful of beautiful white roses.

Maryna was captured along a gray backdrop as she posed for a series of three stunning shots.

In each of the shots, the track star made sure that she was holding onto the bouquet as she was styled in nothing but a long blouse.

Maryna surely encapsulated beauty and elegance into one shot as she looked completely in her element.

The athlete didn’t hesitate to share this collage with her fans as she took to her Instagram account with the shots.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk shows off her phenomenal physique in her black ensemble

In the first slide, Maryna was photographed from the side and sported a slight smile while she lightly closed her eyes.

The Ukrainian beauty rocked a black, long-sleeved blouse styled with a matching black belt. The jet-black blouse featured an array of buttons down the front and puffed sleeves.

For accessories, Maryna wore a chunky silver ring and rocked a fresh set of shiny black nails.

For her hair, the long jumper let her long brown locks flow down the front of her fit while she sported a makeup-free face.

The post was simply captioned, “Home 🌷.”

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is also a proud Nike athlete

In another recent post, Maryna posed along the track, but this time she sported a bright red Nike outfit.

The track star has shared her love for Nike time and time again as she’s a proud Nike athlete.

Nothing sends a better message than a powerful quote along with a fiery red fit, and for this promotional post, Maryna did just that.

Along with the inspiring message, the Ukrainian beauty sported an all-red Nike fit that was all-around electrifying.

She rocked a cropped Nike tank top and a pair of high-waisted athletic shorts. The shorts featured a thick band around her waist that spelled out the words Nike Pro in pretty pink lettering.

The athlete also added a pair of black lifting gloves which provided her with a bit of extra protection while she trained and practiced along the track.

For her footwear essentials, Maryna wore a pair of multicolored Nike sneakers and bright white ankle socks.

To complete this vibrant-colored ensemble, the Olympian left her long, brown hair down, which flowed along her back while she further sported a naturally beautiful face.

The caption read, “The harder way, the sweeter victory🙌🏼 #nike#training#workout#sports#trackandfield#athlete.”

Fans can now head to Nike’s official website to browse this beautiful, bright red set and check out their other new collections.