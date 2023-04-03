Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk is an absolute luminary when it comes to her unique skill set and her overall, kind-hearted personality.

The Olympic track star has remained highly active on her social platforms over the years, as she kindly shares her latest adventures and endeavors with her fans.

For her latest share, Maryna was captured along the track as she stretched under the cloud-filled sky.

Per usual, the athlete seemed incredibly determined and focused as she carefully stretched before practice.

As she did so, Maryna had her back faced toward the camera while she rested low to the ground along her pink training towel.

For this scenic post, the long jumper took to her Instagram Story, sharing the views with her 430,000 followers.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk shares her stretch routine along the track

Maryna certainly loves sharing her fitness journey with her fans, and her latest IG Story was a perfect representation of just that.

The Olympian shared her stretch routine as she rolled on top of her go-to black foam roller.

As she continued her pre-practice regimen, Maryna sported another beautiful athletic fit.

The fit included a pair of gray, high-waisted athletic leggings. She further paired the leggings with a purple, cut-out training top and a white sports bra that peeked out from underneath.

She had her hair thrown back into a ponytail while her white earbuds gently rested in her ears.

The translation in the caption read, “This place is motivating and inspiring! The last time I was here was 2 years ago!”

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk shares a scenic shot as she stretches before her track practice. Pic credit: @marynabekh/Instagram

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk promotes Elegance Swimwear and Beachwear during a scenic getaway

Even though it seems that Maryna is constantly training and working out, she does tend to venture out and enjoy some much-needed R&R from time to time.

In another Instagram post, Maryna was captured enjoying a nice scenic, snowy getaway.

In the clip that the track star provided, Maryna gracefully leaned against the deck railing behind her as she cozied up with a large white blanket that draped over her shoulders.

As she did so, the Olympian promoted Elegance, which is a luxurious beach and swimwear shop.

As she tagged the company, Maryna donned their gorgeous white, and brown printed swimsuit.

The white one-piece featured a large cutout design in the middle that highlighted the long jumper’s incredibly toned abs and muscular legs.

Overall, the Elegance swimsuit looked beautiful on the athlete as it simultaneously reflected all of the hard work that Maryna puts in during her specialized training and workout sessions.

More so, as she modeled in the suit, the athlete had her brown hair styled in light waves that flowed along her back.

Maryna decided to go with a makeup-free face for this snowy video, and she looked incredible in her natural state.

To add an even more ambient feel to the snowy scene, the track star inputted the song Only by RY X.

The post was simply captioned, “☁️❄️.”

To browse through more of Maryna’s adventures and latest endeavors, fans should follow Maryna on Instagram.