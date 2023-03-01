Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk has continued to impress her fans as she successfully juggles a fine balance between her training and leisurely activities.

In a recent share, the Olympic long jumper decided to take a break from her vigorous training schedule as she instead enjoyed a serene moment along the beach.

Maryna was photographed along the ocean shoreline on a cloudy day while she brightened her surroundings in her beautifully-colored swimsuit.

She was captured lightly grabbing onto her suit while the beautiful array of colors in the foreground encapsulated the perfect beach shot.

The Ukrainian beauty stared off into the distance while she flexed for the shot, further accentuating her incredibly toned legs.

Without a doubt, Maryna certainly made modeling look easy as she effortlessly glowed along the beautiful blue shoreline.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk looks lovely in lavender

The athlete decided to wear a lavender swimsuit for the occasion, which seemed to be the perfect fit and color for the scenery.

She coordinated the lavender suit with a pair of pink-tinted sunglasses and a fresh set of baby pink nails.

Maryna pushed her long brown hair over to one side of her body while it naturally flowed down along her swimsuit.

The long jumper rocked a makeup-free face while her Olympic Ring tattoo even made an appearance in the shot.

The post was captioned, “I want it to be easy as in this photo☁️.”

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk stuns in lavender once again as she promotes Nike

Maryna has made it known throughout the years that she has a deep admiration for Nike, hence why she always gravitates toward its sportswear.

With genuine admiration like Maryna’s, it only made sense why she became a proud Nike athlete, endlessly promoting the company and all that it stands for.

In another recent share, the Ukrainian beauty demonstrated her love for the company as she was photographed working out in a full Nike athletic fit.

The matching lavender set included a sports bra and a pair of high-waisted biker shorts that perfectly sculpted her toned physique.

She paired the lavender fit with none other than a pair of Nike sneakers, which included a combination of black, blue, and white hues.

Maryna went on to add a pair of black, fingerless training gloves to help protect her hands during the exercises.

While she worked out, she threw her long brown hair into a ponytail that trickled down her back for the shots.

Per usual, Maryna looked lovely in lavender while she kindly gifted her loyal fans with some motivational encouragement in the form of three stunning photographs.

The caption read, “Some photos and motivation from the gym 😈 #nike#nikewomen#justdoit#sports#gym#sportlife#trackandfield#athlete#athletics.”

Fans can head to Nike’s official website to browse this lavender collection, along with other vibrant pieces and styles.