Olympic track star Darya Klishina stuns in a skimpy bikini with a gorgeous view

Darya Klishina is sizzling in a tiny bikini at the beach. Pic credit: @daryaklishina/Instagram

Russian long jumper Darya Klishina looks fantastic while posing on a beach in a very skimpy bikini.

It may be October, but it’s still warm in many Southern states, and it’s definitely still warm in Miami, Florida, where Darya currently lives.

Darya looks to be taking full advantage of the long sunny season in her adopted home. The Russian-born athlete hit the beach once again, showing off an amazing view of sand and sea with a perfectly blue sky behind her dotted with puffy white clouds. The Miami beach skyline sat way off in the distance.

But it was Darya’s cheetah print bikini that stole the show. The skimpy two-piece accentuated her long and lean track star body, showing off Darya’s incredible abs.

She wore her hair pin-straight, parted in the middle, and accessorized the tiny bikini with just a pair of black sunglasses.

Darya captioned the photo, “Sun is the best filter.” That begs the question: Does Darya Klishina even need a filter?

Darya Klishina is a proud mom

Darya Klishina spends a lot of time at the beach and also loves to show off her intense workouts that keep her fit and track-ready. But lately, she’s added some new content to the mix, showing off her foray into motherhood after giving birth to a baby boy back in June.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At first, Darya kept her bundle of joy private, not showing anyone his face. But she seems to have relaxed a bit, and now, she likes to share sweet moments between her baby boy and her prized pooch Romeo, who loves to act as babysitter and protector of his new human brother.

Darya Klishina is a track champion

Darya Klishina often wows her 360,000 Instagram followers with pictures of herself in bikinis at the beach as she enjoys the comforts of life in Miami.

However, this talented Russian athlete got her start a long way from the sandy beaches of South Florida and made her mark in track and field as a skilled long jumper with many great accomplishments in the sport.

While she only came in ninth place in the Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016, Darya has taken first place in many major competitions. These include Universiade in Kazan, Russia, in 2013, the European Indoor Championships in Sweden in 2013, and the European U23 Championships held in the Czech Republic in 2011.