Olympic gold medalist Alysha Newman put in work at the track and took fans along for the ride.

The Canadian athlete has shown incredible balance, managing relaxation and training with fantastic results.

Earlier this month, the talented athlete headed to Miami, where she enjoyed the sun, sand, and vacation.

After adequately recovering, Alysha returned to her training, and her form was undeniable.

Alysha shared a fitness montage on Instagram showing her moves as she hit the track and ran up a flight of stairs. The athlete also showed off some stylish ensembles, including an animal print spandex set and a pink and black outfit.

Alysha’s 597,000 followers were among the first to see the riveting content and demonstration of skill.

Alysha Newman takes fans to the track for fitness post

The video started with Alysha on the grass at a stadium as she sprinted from one side of the football field to the other. With the sun shining from above, Alysha moved effortlessly with perfect posture.

Next, Alysha began working out while making use of the stairs. She did different exercises as she made her way to the top, sprinting and jumping.

Then, Alysha used her body weight, hitting the gym and doing a combination of dips, leg lifts, and other calisthenics.

The athlete was sure to represent Nike in the post, wearing a few stylish spandex looks from the brand.

Alysha added the Avicii song Levels to the post, adding more energy to the upbeat video. She referenced the music in her caption, which read, “It’s all about the bass🙌🏼.”

When Alysha isn’t training or hitting the beach, you might find the beauty working on her swing.

Alysha Newman promotes TaylorMade

As a professional athlete, it is no surprise that Alysha has talents in multiple sports. Although her bread and butter has been track and field, Alysha also developed quite a golf swing.

She showed off her killer swing in a social media post, which also served as a promotion for TaylorMade.

TaylorMade has been a major brand in the golf world since the company’s launch in 1979. The brand just expanded with new products for golfers to enjoy. The TaylorMade Stealth 2 line has new technology, with drivers and irons featuring carbon and titanium.

As for Alysha, it appeared that she held the Stealth 2 HD Women’s Driver, which retails for $599.99.

Alysha’s caption read, “Finally got the chance to break in my new Stealth 2!😎 Thanks @taylormade_ca for the fairway finder ⛳️ #Stealth2Driver.”

Whether on the green or the track, Alysha has definite athletic abilities.