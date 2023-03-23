Alysha Newman certainly has a magnetic presence, especially when it comes to her exceptional performances along the track.

However, the Olympic pole vaulter made her epic debut once again, but this time, she was spotted along the beach.

Alysha set her training aside as she instead enjoyed a much-needed rest day along the ocean.

The Canadian beauty even traveled outside her native country as she made her way to Miami, Florida, for a nice tropical getaway.

While captured along the warm Miami beach, Alysha sported a gorgeous white bikini while effortlessly glistening in the scenic shot.

The track star certainly didn’t hesitate when it came to uploading this scenic photo, as she shared it with her 598,000 followers.

Alysha Newman is glowing along the beach in her teeny white bikini

Nothing is better than a little beach therapy during a rest day, and Alysha certainly proved that in her latest share.

The pole vaulter beautifully stood on the beach as she posed in her matching white bikini set. The cutesy set included a scallop-trimmed bikini top and a pair of cheeky bottoms featuring a blue floral design scattered among the fabric.

Alysha went light with the accessories for this beach day look as she wore her gold Olympic Ring necklace along with a sporty black watch.

Her blonde hair was styled in light waves while she rocked a glowing, sun-kissed face.

She simply captioned the post, “Disconnect to connect 🫶🏼.”

Alysha Newman promotes Nike while sharing her workout routine

When Alysha isn’t soaking up some sunshine at the beach, you can guarantee she’s at the gym, slowly improving her pole vaulting skills.

In another recent IG post, the blonde beauty shared her cardio routine with her fans as she sported a full Nike ensemble.

Alysha was first captured walking along the treadmill while slowly transitioning into a sprint by the end.

Shortly after, the track star was filmed doing her fast rope exercises while incorporating some squat jumps with her red workout band around her legs.

In the next scene, Alysha performed squat lunges with her black dumbbell.

She also incorporated kettlebell swings, Russian deadlifts, and hip thrusts while lying back on her red training ball.

For this training session, Alysha donned a pair of black Nike shorts and a zebra-printed sports bra.

She coordinated the Nike fit with a pair of stylish white training sneakers while she rocked a makeup-free face.

Part of her post’s caption included, “We tested out the heel this past weekend! I’m excited to be back running and happy that I got through a 40-minute workout.”

Fans should follow Alysha on Instagram to browse through more of her workout videos while keeping up-to-date with her upcoming track meets and other events.