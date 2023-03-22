Alysha Newman is not only an exceptional track star, but she’s also an impressive golfer as well.

The Olympic pole vaulter didn’t shy away from the camera as she happily demonstrated her new skill set in her latest share.

Alysha took to the golf course on a beautiful sunny day as she geared up in her gorgeous, all-white golfing attire.

Not only did the athlete look the part, but she also played the part as she showcased her impressive stroke.

Alysha even gave TaylorMade Golf in Canada a shoutout, as she was excited to use her new Stealth Driver 2.

Luckily for her fans, Alysha shared the sunny golf experience via Instagram in the form of a short video clip.

Alysha Newman styles in a beautiful white dress to demonstrate perfect golf stroke

In the video, Alysha was first captured, focusing on her stance and form as she got ready to swing her club.

As she did so, the track star sported a bright white Nike mini-dress. The sleeveless dress looked perfect on the athlete as it fell to her mid-thigh while allowing her to have tons of wiggle room for when she got ready to swing.

She coordinated the white Nike dress with a pair of matching Nike shoes. The shoes coincided with the rest of the white fit as they gave her the support and comfort she needed during her golfing extravaganza.

To complete this golf look, Alysha decided to throw her blonde locks back into a bun while she rocked little to no makeup.

The post was captioned, “Finally got the chance to break in my new Stealth 2!😎 Thanks @taylormade_ca for the fairway finder ⛳️ #Stealth2Driver.”

When the Olympian isn’t busy training and practicing away for her beloved sport, she’s instead finding herself getting involved with other promotional endeavors.

Alysha Newman teams up with Vital Proteins while sharing her exclusive discount code

In another recent post, Alysha teamed up with one of her favorite nutrition companies, Vital Proteins.

Vital Proteins is simply dedicated to empowering everyone, helping them achieve greatness through an active and vibrant life.

The company does this by providing its clients with only the highest quality supplement products that are meant to be consumed daily, especially their famous collagen products.

Alysha quickly gravitated toward this company, given the fact her lifestyle runs at a very high pace.

The two decided to team up together as Alysha further promoted them through a recent Instagram share.

For the shot, the blonde beauty was captured sitting in her green grocery cart as she was covered with the blue Vital Proteins bottle.

As she held one of the products in her hand, Alysha smiled from ear to ear as she sported a deep red athletic fit.

She also added a pair of her favorite white sneakers and her black beanie as she happily promoted Vital Proteins.

In the caption of the post, Alysha even went on to share a special discount code with her fans. She wrote, “You can never have enough collagen in your life. That is why @vitalproteinscanada and I are teaming up to elevate your everyday wellness!🥰 Vital Proteins Bovine and Marine collagen is both tasteless and odorless making them super easy to add to just about anything!”

Alysha also had a promo code for fans, “Visit vitalproteins.ca and use ‘ALYSHANEWMAN15’ at checkout! #WellnessIsVital#VitalProteinsCanada.”

Fans can now browse their extensive line of products through their official website and can find them at select local stores.