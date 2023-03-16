Olympic gold medalist Alysha Newman knows how to work hard and play harder, and she demonstrated this with a relaxing post from sunny Florida.

Although Alysha hails from Canada, she has spent a lot of time in Miami, training for track and field and enjoying the beautiful weather.

In her latest media post, Alysha lounged by the pool at the swanky W Miami Hotel, with the Miami skyline in the background.

Alysha shouted out the hotel, adding a Miami geotag to provide more context.

The blonde beauty posed on a white towel, smiling while wearing a dark two-piece.

As Alysha’s Instagram 598,000 followers saw, Alysha’s hours in the gym have paid off well.

Alysha Newman relaxes and recovers in sunny Miami

The post had one part showing Alysha resting her head and letting the other hand fall to her side. Blue skies and fluffy clouds added to the beachy ambiance of the stunning image.

Her blonde tresses had a center part and a low ponytail. Alysha sported a fresh face and a natural glow, looking like the picture of health.

Alysha kept the accessories light with a silver chain necklace and a black bracelet.

In a caption accompanying the post, Alysha highlighted the importance of recovery, allowing her muscles to rest and repair.

She wrote, “A whole lotttaa rest, recovery and golfing. Ohhh and track workouts.”

While Alysha posed in her bikini, her six-pack abs were hard to miss. Rest and recovery likely play a big role in Alysha’s fitness. But she also has a supplement secret to facilitate peak performance.

Alysha Newman promotes Vital Proteins

As a gold medal-winning athlete, brands have lined up to secure Alysha’s promotional services. One brand, Vital Proteins, was a natural fit for Alysha, who needs protein to compete at her best capability.

Alysha shared an amusing post while she sat in a shopping cart filled with Vital Protein products. Vital Protein Collagen Peptides contain Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C to promote healthy skin, nails, and hair, for $27 per container.

If Alysha was any indication, the product worked wonders.

In a caption accompanying the post, Alysha shared a discount code with her followers.

Alysha’s caption read, “You can never have enough collagen in your life. That is why @vitalproteinscanada and I are teaming up to elevate your everyday wellness!🥰 Vital Proteins Bovine and Marine collagen are both tasteless and odourless making it super easy to add to just about anything! Visit vitalproteins.ca and use ‘ALYSHANEWMAN15’ at checkout!”

Although Alysha promoted the Canadian version of Vital Proteins, the brand has the same options in the United States.