Alysha Newman decided to set her vigorous training schedule aside as she instead enjoyed some much-needed self-care.

The Olympic pole vaulter decided to take a rest day alongside the pool as she snapped a selfie while she lounged in the sun.

Alysha seemed to be at ease and in a peaceful state of mind as she laid back in her white lounge chair while she sporting a beautiful black bikini.

Luckily, the Olympian kept her fans in the loop with her adventures as she decided to upload this sunny selfie onto her Instagram Story.

In the Story, Alysha inputted the words “home sweet home” and even added the song Good Day by Mike to give the shot a little uplifting energy.

The athlete certainly knows how to enjoy her downtime, as this post was a perfect reflection of just that.

Alysha Newman enjoys her time soaking up the sun in her bikini

In the sunny selfie, Alysha Newman donned a beautiful, cheeky bikini set. The set included a pink, leopard-printed bikini top and a pair of classic black bikini bottoms.

The pole vaulting star went on to accessorize with a pair of pink-tinted Maui Jim sunglasses, which she tagged the in the selfie.

She went on to add an array of flashy necklaces and even rocked a fresh set of shiny, french manicured nails.

Alysha finalized her poolside look by throwing her blonde locks into a tight bun while she rocked a makeup-free face.

Overall, the blonde beauty looked incredible as she rested up in between her busy schedule.

Alysha Newman enjoys a nice self-care moment in the sun as she lounges in her cheeky string bikini. Pic credit: @alyshanewman/Instagram

Alysha Newman teamed up with Style Cruz to be featured on the cover of their magazine

When the track star isn’t consumed by her endless training and pole vaulting practices, the athlete is instead glamming up for special debuts on the cover of different magazine issues.

In another recent Instagram post, the track star was excited to announce her special feature on the Influencer Issue 2022 cover story that was released by StyleCruz Magazine.

StyleCruz Magazine is considered one of the USA’s fastest-growing fashion magazines that helps promote a wide variety of upcoming talent. This includes models, photographers, musical artists, actors, actresses, and in Alysha’s case, incredible athletes.

Given the Olympian’s exceptional skills in her beloved sport, it only made sense why she was featured on the cover of their Influencer Issue, as she’s an inspiration to many young women.

More so, in the first slide that Alysha presented, the Olympian posed in a beautiful, full-length dress. The deep red dress featured an intricate pattern throughout the piece as it was completely embellished with glitz and sequins.

The elegant dress was a low-cut design that accentuated the athlete’s beautiful curves while she effortlessly dazzled in the photograph.

In the next two slides, Alysha transitioned into a bright pink, strapless dress. The hot pink dress featured a form-fitting frill top and slowly transitioned into a more mermaid-styled design when it reached the bottom.

In these two slides, she was accompanied by Humberly Gonzalez, who wore a gorgeous lime green dress. Together, the two looked electrifying in their vibrant ensembles.

In the final two slides, the track star posed in her most iconic look yet. Alysha was styled in a completely sheer dress that was fully embellished with a variety of diamonds and sequins.

Regardless of the shot, all of the pieces that Alysha styled perfectly encapsulated her beauty as she looked like an absolute queen in all of the photographs taken for her special honorary moment.

She captioned the post, “Influencer Issue 2022 Cover Story released in @stylecruze ❤️ Editorial: Escape to Inspiration.”

Fans can now head to StyleCruz’s official website to see the full slideshow of heavenly photos.