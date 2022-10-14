Track & field star Robin Bone prepares for “fall training” in a matching sports bra and shorts. Pic credit: @robinbone/Instagram

Robin Bone stunned in a sports bra and shorts as she prepared for “fall training.”

While the 28-year-old track & field star only just recently wrapped up her ’22 season representing Canada at the NACAC Championships, she showed that she is back to the grind with fall camp underway.

Bone shared a shot of herself sprinting, showing off her impeccable form, as well as her incredible ripped abs in a two-piece workout outfit.

Her get-up consisted of a simple off-white sports bra and matching tight shorts.

She paired her workout outfit with a pair of white running shoes and an Apple watch.

Given that she was training, she wore her hair pulled back in a simple ponytail and went with a pair of stud earrings.

Robin Bone is ready for the upcoming track & field season

Bone looked ready for the upcoming track & field season as she captured herself mid-sprint and also shared an after-shot of her looking proud and accomplished as she adjusted her hair.

Bone is a track & field athlete who specializes in the pole vault. She dabbled in many sports during high school, though, including lacrosse, softball, football, and gymnastics.

Unfortunately, her gymnastics career came to a disappointing end when she suffered a concussion in ninth grade. However, this led Bone to her true passion – pole vaulting.

Despite her injury, she was given the go-ahead to participate in pole vaulting, as long as she wore a helmet. Now, the athlete has become known for the signature helmet she wears that bears her name.

She has shared her “helmet story” with her fans, which remains truly inspiring as she overcame injury and bullying to become a pole vaulter.

Bone hasn’t looked back since she took up pole vaulting in high school. She went on to attend Western University, where she competed on the track & field team and became the U Sports national record holder for pole vaulting.

Bone bounced back from injury for fall training

Concussions aren’t the only injury that Bone has suffered over the years. Last year, she was forced to end her ’21 season early due to a knee injury.

Bone dropped the news in June 2021 to her fans, explaining that she had discovered that she had a tear in her meniscus that required surgery. Unfortunately, she later found that the injury was worst than she thought and included a tear in her knee capsule and a ruptured medial gastroc tendon.

The rare and serious injury required her to take some time off and undergo three months of physical therapy.

However, she tackled physical therapy with vigor and worked hard to gain her strength back, often sharing with her followers her continual progress.

By spring of this year, she had managed to make it back on the field and in the air for pole vaulting.

In August she was selected to represent Canada at the NACAC and made a phenomenal comeback, taking sixth place in the pole vault.

Now, Bone is already looking ahead to the next season and training hard at fall camp.