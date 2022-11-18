Luana Alonso looks gorgeous as she snaps a quick selfie. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Luana Alonso is back again, and this time she left her athletic attire behind.

The Olympic swimmer took a break from her vigorous training schedule to enjoy some much-needed R&R.

Luana looked absolutely stunning while she dolled up in a pretty printed romper for a mirror selfie.

Even though the athlete’s face was missing from the shot, the picture still radiated beauty.

Luana was kind enough to share the eye-catching shot with her 157k Instagram followers.

As she uploaded the selfie to her Story, her fans were surely gifted with an aesthetically pleasing treat.

Luana Alonso stuns in her mesmerizing attire

The Olympian certainly didn’t shy away from the camera as she showcased a little skin for the intimate shot.

Luana sported a beautiful cheetah-printed piece as she posed with confidence.

The top of the ensemble featured a white lace pattern held up by two white spaghetti straps.

The greenish-blue piece hugged her body perfectly as it highlighted her flawless physique.

Luana went simple regarding her accessories as she rocked a simple yet pretty gold, dainty necklace.

The swimmer then left her long blonde hair down for the shot as it flowed in light waves along one side of her body.

She added a cute brown bear GIF to the Story and tagged the clothing company Valence.

Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Overall, Luana looked gorgeous as she perfectly executed her fit.

Luana Alonso offers an exclusive discount for Punta Farma

In another recent post, the Olympic swimmer teamed up with the company Punta Farma.

Punta Farma is a company that Luana has worked with many times before as they operate in the health, wellness, and fitness industry.

In the post, the blonde beauty posed with her phone while she held up the Punta Farma app for all her fans to see.

She captioned the post, “Take advantage of the TWO DAYS OF MEGA DISCOUNTS at Punto Farma! 💙 Thursday the 10th, Friday the 11th you have up to 60% off select products while stocks last!!!”

While Luana happily promoted the company’s discount, she sported a gorgeous one-piece bathing suit.

The one-piece was a bright solid white with a pretty yellow trim around the sides. The bathing suit also featured a cut-out design that was located on each of her sides, leaving much of her torso uncovered.

This was the perfect fit for the swimmer as it accentuated her toned and muscular figure.

Luana’s Olympian tattoo, located on her lower hip, also appeared in the two shots.

Luana Alonso certainly gained her fan’s attention with this promotional post for Punta Farma as the post received 34k double clicks and just under 200 comments.