Luana Alonso stops to snap a quick mirror selfie. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Luana Alonso shared an unexpected special treat with her fans as she snapped a quick mirror selfie.

The Paraguayan Olympic swimmer certainly didn’t shy away from showing a little skin as she was captured wearing just an oversized hoodie.

Luana has been quite active on her social platforms lately, where she has previously shared some rather breathtaking shots of her practices and vigorous training.

However, in this particular post, the Olympic swimmer switched it up and instead took a selfie seemingly in the comfort of her own home.

The blonde beauty uploaded the selfie to her Instagram Story as she revealed the snap to her 153k followers.

Luana covered her face for the shot but still effortlessly glowed in the picture.

Luana Alonso is stunning in her cozy attire

All eyes were on Luana and her cozy ensemble as she posed for a quick mirror selfie.

The Olympian showcased her phenomenal physique as she styled in only a large, gray Vans hoodie. The hoodie featured the black Vans logo across the front in bold lettering as the hoodie itself fell to her mid-thigh. The hoodie was the perfect length and fit as it highlighted her long, athletic legs.

Her long blonde hair was placed behind her shoulders as it flowed down her back.

While she held her phone in front of her face, her glasses peeked out from the sides, making a small appearance for the shot.

In the Story, she wrote, “hace frio gente abriguense” which when translated means “its cold people bundle up.”

Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Luana Alonso teams up with Cereal Mix

In another recent post, Luana prepared herself for another day of training as she held her favorite Cereal Mix bar.

The bar features a mix of healthy ingredients while giving a slight energy boost, hence why the swimmer was all smiles for the shot.

She expressed her love for the bar as she appreciated its help during her training, she wrote, “Ready to give it all in training thanks to @cerealmixparaguay.”

In the shot, Luana sported a bright yellow one-piece bathing suit. The suit was a low-cut fit that hugged her toned body perfectly while giving her the support she needed.

The swimmer left her hair parted down the middle as her blonde waves naturally fell along her body.

She smiled directly at the camera while she held the Cereal Mix bar in her hand while she happily promoted the product.

Luana perfectly encapsulated her love for the cereal bar and her sport all in one picture.