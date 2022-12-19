Luana Alonso shines bright in her red hot bathing suit. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Twitter

The beloved Luana Alonso has been making quite a splash recently as she’s been posting some rather eye-catching content over the past couple of months.

The beautiful Paraguayan swimmer is known for her incredible talent in the sport, as she even competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

However, aside from her exceptional skill set, the Olympian has enjoyed sharing her travels along with her training sessions as she continues to turn heads while doing so.

In her most recent share, Luana took to her Instagram Story, where she was captured hanging out by the pool in her bright red bathing suit.

As she was being photographed, the sun brightly shined down on Luana as her skin beautifully glistened for the stellar shot.

The swimmer’s 167k followers were surely in for a treat with this incredible scenic view.

Luana Alonso shows off her incredible physique

In her Instagram Story, Luana looked gorgeous while she showcased her immaculate figure.



Luana sported a matching two-piece bikini set that highlighted her killer abs.

The top of the bikini was a classic design that was tightly wrapped around her neck which offered the swimmer much support during her training.

The matching red bottoms were a low-rise fit that rested gently along her hips and overall complemented her glistening complexion.

Luana’s blonde hair was left down as she pushed her lovely locks off to one side of her body.

Overall, the Olympian looked like a queen while she effortlessly glistened in the natural sunlight.

Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Luana Alonso shares her workout routine while she promotes Cereal Mix

In another recent Instagram post, Luana shared a video with her fans as she took them through a day in the life of a professional swimmer.

In the post, the athlete was spotted training at the gym as she promoted one of her favorite brands Cereal Mix.

Cereal Mix is a Paraguay-based company that helps promote an active and rather healthy lifestyle.

The brand sells a variety of healthy and hearty supplements that are aimed at increasing the energy levels of any athlete that consumes the product.

Luana was pictured running on the treadmill as she then continued to work on her physique by training her legs and arms.

While she trained, she sported a full Nike athletic fit. She geared up in navy blue Nike shorts and a white cropped tank top and then styled in a pair of Nike training sneakers.

At the end of the motivational clip, Luana showed the different Cereal Mix products that she uses to complete her hard-hitting workouts.

She captioned the post, “Hard work is done! Enjoy the South American 🇵🇾 @cerealmixparaguay 🧚🏻 ♂️. And a big shoutout for this video to @ruthsugastti @df10.py @cristhianbritez18 ❤️.”

Luana’s loyal fans came out to support the inspiring post as it secured well over 8.5k likes.

Fans can also shop the same energy-boosting products online through Cereal Mix’s website while supplies last.