Luana Alonso looked gorgeous without a filter. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso went filter-free to show off her natural beauty in a steamy bathroom selfie, wearing nothing but a black bra with sheer cutouts.

The 18-year-old beauty covered a portion of her face with the phone, but thankfully, most of her stunning features remained visible.

Her full lips were the perfect shade of pink, and it appeared she had very little to no makeup on her gorgeous green eyes.

Still, most would probably agree that the star of the photo was her flawless complexion, which appeared fresh and glowing in the flattering shot.

Luana’s long locks cascaded over one shoulder, highlighting her enviable ombre color from light brown at the roots to bleach blonde at the ends.

The words “no filter” appeared on the screen of the sizzling snap.

Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Luana Alonso showed off amazing body in skimpy bikini with makeup on

Luana sent temperatures soaring with a post earlier this week that showed her hanging out in a pool in an eye-catching bikini.

The navy blue swimsuit featured tasteful ruching on the top and hardly any fabric at all on the bottom – not that anyone’s complaining!

Sign up for our newsletter!

She accessorized the poolside look with a simple belly button ring, gold necklace, and a touch of makeup.

Also visible was Luana’s Olympic ring tattoo, which the athlete first revealed to her 156K followers back in August.

She captioned the share, “Sim maquillar 🌻,” which translates to “Yes to makeup 🌻.”

Luana Alonso rocked revealing yellow swimsuit for Cereal Mix paid partnership

Luana is an ambassador for Cereal Mix, a Paraguayan company dedicated to fueling athletes with nutritional foods, and she’s not shy about sharing the products with her followers.

The bright young athlete could be seen snacking on a protein-packed bar by the pool, wearing a yellow swimsuit that hugged her fit figure in all the right places.

Beyond showing off her lovely curves, the sunny suit also unveiled Luana’s clear tan lines on the bottom.

Her blonde tresses were still dry, implying she had yet to enter the massive pool.

She captioned the motivational share, “Ready to give it all in training thanks to @cerealmixparaguay.”

Luana competed in the women’s 100-meter butterfly event at the 2020 Summer Olympics and recently qualified for the 2022 NCAA Championships for Virginia Tech.

So clearly, we can expect many more great things (including hot bathroom mirror selfies!) from this swimming superstar!