Luana Alonso looks incredible as she snaps a quick mirror selfie in her Calvin Klein attire. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Twitter

Luana Alonso took a break from her vigorous training to instead enjoy a nice cozy day in her loungewear.

The young Olympian geared up in a bralette along with a pair of gray sweats as she snapped a quick selfie within her lofty space.

The Paraguayan swimmer has certainly stolen the hearts of her fans over the years between both her killer fits and of course, her exceptional performances within the pool.

Luana has proven to be an incredible young athlete with a handful of tricks up her sleeves as she’s continued to wow her fans every step of the way.

In her most recent share, she demonstrated just that.

Luana took to her Instagram Story as she shared a mesmerizing shot with her 171,000 followers.

Luana Alonso is stunning in her comfy, cozy attire

Luana is certainly not shy when it comes to being in the spotlight, especially when it comes to showcasing her immaculate physique.

The swimmer shared a full-length view of her fit for the day as she snapped a selfie for all of her fans to see.

Luana was spotted in a black and white-trimmed Calvin Klein bralette. The CK piece fit the athlete perfectly as it accentuated her incredibly toned abs.

For the bottoms, the Olympian sported a pair of classic gray sweatpants that rested gently along her hips.

Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

She further accessorized with a silver necklace that incorporated an Olympic Ring charm that hung down on her chest. She also sported a diamond belly button ring that glistened in the light.

The swimmer then left her hair parted in the middle as her long blonde locks flowed down along her body for the shot.

Luana seemed to rock a more natural face for the selfie as her complexion effortlessly glowed.

Luana Alonso teams up with Punto Farma Paraguay to promote Etidol

In another recent post, the Olympian teamed up with one of her favorite companies, Punto Farma.

Punto Farma is a Paraguay-based company that offers a wide variety of health-related products.

Luana has expressed her admiration for the company as the two have teamed up a handful of times in the past.

For this particular post, Luana shared her love for a product that Punto Farma sells, which is Etidol.

Etidol promotes a healthy recharge through its high-quality ingredients such as caffeinated supplements along with ibuprofen, which helps reduce headaches.



Luana was captured happily holding the product in her hand as she stood poolside in her bikini.

As usual, the athlete looked stunning while she sported a matching black bikini set, along with a pair of black sandals.

She captioned the post, “Quickly relieve pain after exercise routines with @puntofarmapy and recharge with energy to continue your day with the effective combination of its components: ibuprofen + caffeine car🏻 you can find all the branches of #EtidolPlus 💙 💙 #Etidol is the ibuprofen of Paraguayans.”

Fans can head to Punto Farma’s website to learn more about the company and its diverse selection of products.