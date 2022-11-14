Luana Alonso was gorgeous in a tiny bikini. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Luana showed off her athletic physique in a tiny bikini at the pool.

The dark blue bikini featured a square neckline with thin straps, and the bottoms were made from the same thin strap material. The color was perfect for her complexion and brought out her gorgeous green eyes.

Luana accessorized with a gold chain necklace that included a small pendant. The bikini style allowed the camera to capture the tattoo on her hip of the Olympic rings.

The Olympian wore her blonde hair down and parted in the middle and let the voluminous and wavy locks cascade over both of her shoulders. Her makeup was understated and beautiful with soft liner and rosy cheeks–perfect for a day at the pool.

The background was nearly as beautiful as Luana, with a gorgeous and enticing blue pool under a clear blue sky. Brick walls and trees surrounded the pool to give the star extra privacy.

Luana’s overall look was beautiful, athletic, and ready for a dip in the ocean.

The athlete posted the photo with a sunflower emoji as the caption, and it received over 26,000 likes.

Luana Alonso promotes Punto Framo

Luana posted a stunning photo in a white swimsuit with large cutouts to promote Punto Farmo. The athlete looked amazing in the pictures, and it’s clear why any brand would hope to collaborate with her.

The style of the swimsuit showed off her long legs, slim waist, and strong shoulders and muscles. Her blonder hair cascaded over her shoulders, and she flashed a charming smile toward the camera.

The swimmer posed with her hand on her hip beside the swimming pool as she promoted Punto Farmo.

Luana’s caption, translated into English, included, “Take advantage of the TWO DAYS OF MEGA DISCOUNTS at Punto Farma!”

The post received over 32,000 likes.

Luana Alonso rocks a bright yellow swimsuit

Luana posted a lovely series of photos in a bright yellow swimsuit that perfectly complemented her hair and complexion.

The one-piece swimsuit clung to Luana’s body, and the style of it allowed the camera to capture her tattoo and show off her incredible physique.

Luana posed with a snack bar in her hands, which she used to give her much-needed energy before swimming. Her makeup was perfect and understated, with only a touch of mascara and natural pink lips.

The post received over 54,000 likes.