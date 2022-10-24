Luana looked amazing in a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Luana Alonso is a young athlete who has already made a splash in the sporting world.

This week, swimmer Luana showed off her trim figure while on her way to training.

The 18-year-old Olympian looked incredible as she wore a contrasting bikini for the photo.

The red top and light green bottoms made Luana’s tan pop as she posed for the bathroom mirror selfie.

The star wore her blond hair loose in beachy waves for the snap, which she shared with her 126k Instagram followers.

Always remembering to stay hydrated while working out, the picture also featured her blue water bottle.

“Training on Sundays in the open pool,” Luana told her fans in Spanish.

Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Luana Alonso trains in the gym

The next day, Luana showed off her athleticism yet again when she posted a video in the gym.

The Paraguayan swimmer looked terrific as she trained her lower body, which in turn will help her to be more powerful in the water.

Wearing tiny black shorts, Luana paired her weightlifting outfit with a bright pink crop top.

At the ends of her toned legs were a pair of mint and lime green Nike trainers — a brand which Luana is a recognized athlete for.

Training at the South American country’s official Olympic gym, Luana was cheered on in her workout by coach Pedro Leon Torres.

Pedro is on the Paraguayan Olympic Committee and aids in the weightlifting and power-lifting training of the athletes.

Luana looked strong when she worked out. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Luana Alfonso partners with breast cancer charity and shows off her tattoo

Elsewhere this month, Luana showed off her slim figure again in another photo on her Instagram.

Posing in a pink swimming costume, Luana looked incredible as she shared the post, which was in aid of charity AMACMA — Asociación de Mujeres de Apoyo contra el Cáncer de Mama, which is an organization that promotes the early detection of breast cancer for people in her home country.

Wearing her golden hair in styled curls, Luana went makeup free as she smiled at the camera.

The swimming star accessorized the look with a delicate gold necklace and a watch with a black strap. She also wore black varnish on her nails as she carried a plush toy mascot for Punto Farma, the company Luana partnered with to raise money for the charity.

Fans were also delighted to spot that Luana has a tattoo on her right hip of the Olympic rings.

In a nod to her success in competing at the 2020 games in Tokyo, the tiny design looked great as she stood by the pool.