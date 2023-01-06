Olympic swimmer Luana Alonso put in work at the gym, showing her shredded abs for a pretty-in-pink selfie. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Twitter

Paraguay native and Olympic swimmer Luana Alonso made herself at home in a gym this week, capturing her image and sharing it on social media.

The 18-year-old regularly posts from the gym, which isn’t a surprise because she is an NCAA athlete who must remain competitive.

Luckily for fans, Luana often shares on social media, again unsurprising because she is a teenager.

The South American stunner has frequently shown love for Nike, representing the brand often, like in her recent share.

For her most recent post, shared with her 170k Instagram followers via her IG Story, Luana rocked a pink sports bra and matching spandex shorts.

Luana took a picture of her reflection in a mirror during a late-night sweat session in an uncharacteristically empty gym.

Luana Alonso stuns in pink spandex at gym

Luana’s blonde tresses were pulled back in a high ponytail with AirPods in her ears.

There were rows of elliptical machines that were unoccupied, offering Luana lots of space. She took advantage of the space, placing one hand on her hip with the other holding her phone.

Her shredded abs and toned obliques were apparent in the picture.

Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

As Luana revealed with a timestamp, it was 8:00 at night. Luana has just the thing to stay awake if she needs an extra boost.

Luana Alonso promotes Etidol Plus

As an athlete constantly pushing herself in the gym and in the water, Luana likely experiences the pains that come along with competition. Luckily for Luana, an ibuprofen brand was willing to sponsor her. Luana posed with Etidol Plus, which has ibuprofen and caffeine for a double whammy.

The brand, Etidol Plus, paid Luana to promote their medication, allowing the swimmer to kill two birds with one stone.

First, she posed with a product she has likely used often. Second, she got paid to promote something she has used personally.

She stood in front of an Olympic-sized pool, rocking a black bikini and smiling with the product in her hands.

Luana wrote a Spanish caption to accompany the advertisement.

The translated caption read, “Quickly relieve pain after exercise routines with #EtidolPlus and recharge with energy to continue your day with the effective combination of its components: ibuprofen + caffeine @TAG🏻 you can find all the branches of @puntofarmapy 💙 💙 #Etidol is the ibuprofen of Paraguayans 🇵🇾.”

At just 18 years old, Luana likely has a few Olympics games ahead of her, which leaves many years for brand deals and endorsements in the future.