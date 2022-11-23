Luana Alonso smiles with closed lips for a kitchen picture. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Being an Olympic swimmer means Luana Alonso has gone out of her way to prepare her body for competitions.

That being said, it makes so much sense that she’s in such great shape with an impressively toned physique.

A quick scroll through her Instagram reveals that she’s comfortable wearing bikinis and swimwear, whether preparing for a swim competition or just spending time at the beach.

The stunning athlete posed for a mirror selfie wearing a bikini that looked playful, silly, and fun due to its pattern and design.

She posted the mirror selfie as an opportunity to inform her fans and followers about her fitness progress during the pool-training season as of late.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Not long before that, Luana also shared a couple of pictures to promote the glass company that she is happy to endorse these days.

Luana Alonso looks fabulous in rainbows

Luana slightly turned to the side while wearing a bright red bikini covered in printed designs of rainbow images for a gorgeous mirror selfie. Because of her slightly turned angle, her incredibly flat stomach was easy to see.

In fact, her clear lines of defined abs were fully visible. Her toned arms and lean legs were also there for her fans to admire. The rainbows all over her bikini ended with white puffy clouds that matched the skinny white straps over her shoulders.

Luana Alonso poses for a sultry mirror shot. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

The blonde beauty accessorized with a simple bellybutton piercing, but hid her face from view with her iPhone. She added a text block about how she was able to do 200 back and 100 fly for her first day of training. For those who aren’t quite familiar with swimming terms, back is short for backstroke, and fly is short for a butterfly stroke.

Luana Alonso promotes La Morada Paraguay Stanley Cups

Luana posed for a gorgeous group of pictures with some La Morada Paraguay Stanley Cups. The glass cups were all still packaged in their boxes as she leaned on them, wearing a bright yellow shirt. Her top had green trim and a blue Brasil emblem over one side of her chest.

She added a caption that said, “Football World Cup started in Qatar that’s why @lamoradapy wants to give you this set of Stanley glasses so you can enjoy your favorite drink in the most exciting moments [soccer ball emoji].”

She continued, “All you have to do is follow @lamoradapy @luanalonsom and tag a friend (both must follow the pages) who you would like to share with [starry-eyes emoji] In the week we will be choosing the winners, good luck everyone!”

La Morada Paraguay Stanley Cups are ideal for anyone who wants to sip cold beverages throughout the day. The company offers several different styles and color schemes for glass cups.