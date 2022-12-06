Luana Alonso is stunning in her bright pink swimwear. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Luana Alonso looked naturally stunning as she prepared for another big day of training.

However, this time around she had something special to tell her fans before hitting the pool.

The Paraguayan Olympic swimmer geared up in her vibrant swimsuit as she shared some pre-training and pre-workout tips.

Luana smiled for the camera as she held the Pufa Energy product tightly in her hand.

Luana took to her Instagram with the fascinating news, treating her 163k followers with the epic shot that was also included with the advice.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There’s nothing better than having an athlete like Luana who shares helpful tips and the star blessed her followers with just that.

Luana Alonso stuns in her vibrant training attire for Pufa Energy

The swimmer sported a gorgeous hot pink swimsuit that showcased her immaculate, athletic figure.

Her hair was parted down the middle while her lovely, golden locks flowed beautifully onto her suit.

As she elegantly smiled, she further expressed her love for the product that she held in her hand for the shots.

She wrote, “Today I want to tell you something new 🤩 Arrives to Paraguay the best nutritional supplement to improve your physical performance 💪 Recharge of energy and vitality with Pufa Energy! ⚡.”

Luana has worked closely with Pufa Energy as she’s continued to express her admiration for the company and the amazing results she’s experienced from using their products.

She went on to explain what the product includes and why it helps with one’s overall performance. “With a daily capsule you get the necessary dose of ginseng, omega 3, vitamins and minerals your body needs to achieve your daily goals🤩 Pufa Energy components help you raise your energy and maintain your heart health 💓,” she wrote.

Fans can find this particular supplement on Punto Farma’s website starting December 5th, right in time for the holidays.

Luana Alonso teams up with La Morada Paraguay for a special giveaway

In another recent post, Luana teamed up with La Morado Paraguay to help with a giveaway that featured a beautiful set of Stanley glasses.

The giveaway couldn’t have been at a more perfect time as the World Cup is currently underway.

In the photo, Luana posed with the special World Cup glasses as each glass featured its own one-of-a-kind design.

The swimmer sported a yellow Brazil jersey and she even painted her nails green to match the trim of the jersey.

The Olympian stated, “All you have to do is follow @luanalonsom @lamoradapy and tag a friend (both must follow the pages) who you would like to share with 🤩 In the week we will be choosing the winners, good luck everyone! 🍀.”

Fans certainly didn’t hesitate when it came to entering this giveaway as the post received 16k likes and over 6.6k comments from eager fans.