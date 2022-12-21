Luana Alonso shows off her toned physique for a sweaty gym session. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso blessed her fans with, yet again, some jaw-dropping content as she posed for a gym selfie.

The young Olympian modeled her shimmery athletic attire as she was captured at the gym, preparing for another intense workout.

Luana is certainly no stranger when it comes to the gym, as she’s proved that through her incredible strength and exceptional skill set as a swimmer throughout the years.

Luckily for her loyal fans, Luana has enjoyed sharing her achievements through her social media platforms, where she’s remained highly active.

In her latest share, the swimmer took to Instagram, where she gifted her 167k followers with her staple fitness look.

The athlete didn’t hold anything back as she lightly flexed for the selfie while showing off her outfit and fit physique.

Luana Alonso hits the gym in her shimmery athletic attire

As Luana posed away, she sported a gorgeous two-piece Nike fit.

The top was a black sports bra with a shimmery gold pattern throughout the fabric. The athletic piece featured a unique neckline on the top that left part of the athlete’s collarbone uncovered while still offering her much support.

For the bottoms, she coordinated with some matching Nike Pro shorts with the Nike logo written out in white lettering along her waistband.

The Nike shorts were a mid-rise fit that hugged her body while also highlighting her long, toned legs.

Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

She then tied her blonde locks back into a ponytail as she went for a more natural-looking face for this hard-hitting workout session.

She accessorized with a small silver necklace that fell just below her neck while she held on tightly to her white and silver water bottle.

Luana held her phone in one hand while the other gave her viewers a nice peace sign gesture.

Regardless of her whereabouts, the Olympic swimmer knows how to style for any given occasion, and this training session was a perfect example of just that.

Luana Alonso teams with up Punto Farma to promote energy supplement

In another recent post, Luana teamed up with one of her favorite companies as she further promoted one of their energy supplements.

For this particular share, the Olympic star posed in her bright pink swimsuit as she held the Pufa Energy supplement in her hand.

She captioned the post, “Today I want to tell you something new 🤩 Arrives to Paraguay the best nutritional supplement to improve your physical performance 💪 Recharge of energy and vitality with Pufa Energy! ⚡ With a daily capsule you get the necessary dose of ginseng, omega 3, vitamins and minerals your body needs to achieve your daily goals🤩 Pufa Energy components help you raise your energy and maintain your heart health 💓.”

Punta Farma is a Paraguay-based company that sells a variety of high-quality products to its consumers.

Luana has worked closely with Punto Farma as she’s continued to express her admiration for the company and the fantastic results she’s experienced from using their products.

Fans can now find this particular supplement and other great products on Punto Farma’s website while supplies last.