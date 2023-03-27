Luana Alonso certainly seemed to enjoy her sunny weekend as she was captured posing outside along her balcony with a big smile on her face.

The Olympic swimmer took a break from her intense training schedule and instead enjoyed some fun in the sun under the crystal-clear blue sky.

In the picturesque shot, Luana stood confidently along the white balcony as she turned her side to the camera.

The swimmer stood next to a green patio set, alongside a lounge chair as she overlooked a beautiful city.

As she did so, she donned a black bikini while lightly flexing as she showcased her incredibly toned physique.

Luana uploaded this sunny shot on her IG story, sharing it with her 196,000 followers.

It’s always important to balance work and playtime, and it seems as though Luana has successfully conquered just that.

Aside from her intense training, the swimmer also likes sharing her recreational activities as well.

For this shot, Luana decided to soak up the warm sun as she geared up in her bikini.

The Olympian sported a pair of black cheeky bikini bottoms that she paired with a white, off-the-shoulder crop top. Both pieces looked amazing together as they accentuated her lovely curves.

Luana further accessorized with a round pair of black-tinted sunglasses and a chunky bracelet.

She left her blonde hair in light waves while she sported a more naturally glowing face for this “Sunday Funday” experience.

Luana Alonso shares a sunny view from her balcony. Pic credit: @luanalonsom/Instagram

Luana Alonso teamed up with the Sprint Shop

When the Paraguayan beauty isn’t soaking up the sunshine in her bikini, she’s instead investing her time in other promotional work.

In another Instagram post, Luana shared her excitement as she teamed up with the Sprint Shop for a special giveaway.

Sprint Shop is based in Paraguay where they sell race car apparel, along with other sports-related products.

However, to enter this specific giveaway, fans had to follow both Luana’s and the company’s page to qualify.

More so, Luana looked stunning for the collaboration as she wore a tight pair of black Nike shorts and styled it with one of Sprint Shop’s red and black polo tops.

The Olympian threw her pretty blonde locks into a loose ponytail as she then closed her eyes for the shot.

She accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry and looked effortlessly gorgeous for this special giveaway.

The caption read, “With Sprint Shop we want to give you the shirt of your favorite squad 🏁 🤩 🏎️ How to participate : *follow @sprint.f1 and @luanalonsom *tag 2 people who love Formula 1 as much as you do!”

Fans should follow both Luana and the Sprint Shop on Instagram to stay up-to-date with future giveaways.