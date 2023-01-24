Dutch swimmer Kira Toussaint took some much-needed time away from her vigorous training schedule to instead enjoy a nice day along the beach.

The Olympian headed to Pompano Beach, Florida, where she thoroughly enjoyed some fun in the sun.

Kira smiled beautifully for the camera while she sprawled out on her white and blue striped towel.

Per usual, the athlete looked incredible as she faced the camera in her teeny blue bikini.

Kira uploaded the sunny shots onto her Instagram profile, where she shared the picturesque moments with her 90.1k followers.

Kira can easily pull off any color. However, blue has seemed to be her staple color lately.

Kira Toussaint enjoys a little ‘recharging’ along the beach

In the first slide, the professional swimmer stared directly at the camera, slightly lifting her sunglasses from above her eyes.

In the scenic shot, Kira wore a matching two-piece bikini set while sporting a slight smile. The lovely bikini set included a blue spaghetti-string top and a pair of classic, low-rise bottoms.

In the next sunny slide, the Dutch beauty was captured wearing her black, pointed sunglasses over her eyes this time.

Her blonde locks had been thrown into a loose bun that nicely rested behind her head while she went with a makeup-free face for this mini beach getaway.

As she posed for the shots, Kira’s Olympic Ring tattoo, which is located on her wrist, also made an appearance in the two stellar photos.

She captioned the post, “Recharging the battery ☀️.”

Kira Toussaint teams up with Zooplus

In another recent post, Kira teamed up with the pet company, Zooplus.

Zooplus sells a variety of high-quality pet supplies that will always make for a happy wallet.

However, in this particular post, the athlete was captured sitting next to her adorable miniature poodle named Binky.

Kira and Binky certainly enjoyed each other’s company as they were surrounded by dozens of supplies that were piled in front of them.

Kira teamed up with Zooplus to help advertise a memorable giveaway that would be honored to only one lucky winner. The lucky winner would receive the abundant amount of products that were pictured in the photograph.

Kira was captured smiling in the photograph while looking down at her brown pup. Binky also looked to be smiling in the photo as he happily sat on Kira’s leg.

She captioned the post, “🐶 HAPPY DOG ALERT – Binky and I received these great products from Zooplus and YOU can also win this package worth €250 for your pet! Follow @zooplus.nl and let us know in the comments which product your pet would be the craziest about and who knows we may make you as happy as we are. 🤩 Check out more happy Binky in my stories. 😉.”