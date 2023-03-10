The exceptionally skilled Dutch swimmer, Kira Toussaint, took her talent to the Royal Commonwealth Pool as she got ready for another big race.

The Olympian has continually showcased her fine skills as a swimmer, along with her stylish swimwear essentials right from the beginning.

In another recent share, Kira proved that yet again.

The 28-year-old was captured casually sipping on her water by the Olympian-sized pool while she sat in her designated lane, which was lane number seven.

Kira looked to be enjoying her downtime while she faced the camera and posed for the shot.

The athlete was kind enough to share this poolside view with her fans on Instagram.

Kira Toussaint looks stunning in her curvy swimsuit

Kira was captured sitting on her number seven block while she crossed her legs and sipped from her water bottle.

For this particular practice session and race, the Dutch beauty donned a pretty, multi-colored swimsuit.

The swimsuit featured a scoop neckline along with the perfect combination of black, blue, and white hues.

She decided to go light on the accessories, as she wearing just a silver chunky ring.

More so, the professional swimmer threw her blonde locks back into a bun while she rocked a naturally glowing, makeup-free face.

In the caption of the post, Kira even went on to announce that she’d be racing with a new coach in Edinburg.

The caption read, “First races with my new coach starting in Edinburgh tomorrow. #ArenaWaterInstinct #vitalsvoedingssupplementen 10/03 100 back. 11/03 50 back. 12/03 50 flies.”

Kira Toussaint promotes Vitals nutrition company

In another recent share, Kira teamed up with the vitamin and supplement company called Vitals.

Vitals sells a wide variety of high-quality nutritional supplements that help its customers perform better in their everyday life, hence why Kira naturally gravitated toward the company.

For this particular post, the swimmer shared a step-by-step video with her fans, showing them what the bottle looks like and how easy it is to consume the product.

In the first couple of seconds, Kira held the red and white bottle in her and she then simply washed the omega three pills down with some water.

For this clip, the Olympian rocked a loose-fitting navy blue t-shirt while she left her blonde hair down in light waves.

The caption read, “🚶♀️💪 On the road with Vitals and the new omega 3 product: Ultra Pure fish oil. Fish oil is good for your heart and is the most important muscle. The fish oil of Vitals is fresh and pure and therefore is absorbed very well in your body. Visit vitals.nl for more information.”

Fans can now head to Vitals’ Instagram page to check out their premium products along with browsing through their most recent drops.