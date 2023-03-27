Kira Toussaint was a breath of fresh air in her latest share as she effortlessly glistened under the warm island sun.

The Olympic swimmer was photographed along Playa del Palma de Mallorca, which is located on the Balearic Islands of Spain.

Kira decided it was only right to set her training to the side to instead enjoy some much-needed beach therapy.

As she did so, the athlete stood confidently along the beautiful white sand as she posed in her vibrant-colored swimsuit.

Per usual, Kira looked stunning and effortlessly gorgeous as she indulged in the sunny simplicities during her tropical getaway.

The Dutch beauty shared this memorable moment with her loyal followers via Instagram.

Kira Toussaint looks beautiful in her vibrant-colored swimsuit

In the shots that Kira provided, the athlete stood with a smile on her face as she sported another stunning swimsuit.

This time around, the swimmer donned a beautiful bright yellow one-piece that featured a black trim around the edges. She even gave a shoutout to the masterminds behind the suit, which happened to be Arena Sport.

Arena Sport specializes in swimming apparel and gear, hence why Kira has such a strong love for the company.

More so, the swimmer accessorized with a silver chunky ring, while she rocked a naturally gorgeous, makeup-free face for this special beach getaway.

She simply captioned the post, “golden hour 💛💛 #arena50 #ArenaWaterInstinct.”

Kira Toussaint promotes Vitals while sharing her training regimen

In another recent Instagram share, Kira teamed up with the vitamin and supplement company called Vitals.

Vitals sells a wide variety of high-quality nutritional supplements that help its customers perform better in their everyday life.

However, for this particular post, the swimmer shared a step-by-step video with her fans, demonstrating how easy the supplement is to consume.

In the first couple of seconds, Kira held the red and white bottle in her hand and she then simply washed the omega three pills down with some water.

After she did so, the athlete shared some clips of herself using her medicine ball during her specialized training routines and even shared a short clip of herself getting ready for one of her races.

Kira even went on to express how important this specific supplement was as she said that fish oil was extremely beneficial for the heart.

The caption read, “🚶♀️💪 On the road with Vitals and the new omega 3 product: Ultra Pure fish oil. Fish oil is good for your heart and is the most important muscle. The fish oil of Vitals is fresh and pure and therefore is absorbed very well in your body. Visit vitals.nl for more information.”

Fans can now head to Vitals’ Instagram page to purchase this healthy product and browse through all of their other beneficial supplements.