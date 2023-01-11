Lindsey Vonn is stunning as she shares her intense workout routine with her fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Lindsey Vonn may have retired from her beloved sport as a professional skier; however, that hasn’t stopped her from putting that incredible strength and speed elsewhere.

In a recent share, the four-time Olympian was captured at the gym as she wowed fans with her impressive squat reps.

Lindsey wasn’t just spotted doing one or two squats, instead, she did a handful of reps that appeared to have a variety of heavyweights attached.

At the end of her intense session, the alpine ski racer even shared her experience in the recovery room, which featured a nice cold water plunge.

Luckily for fans, Lindsey shared the sweaty session with her fans as she took to her Instagram feed with the shots.

The athlete’s 2.1 million followers were surely in for a treat with these motivational posts.

Lindsey Vonn hits the gym for an impressive squat session and recovery

The 38-year-old pro showed absolutely no signs of weakness as she prepared for a set of highly heaving squats.

As expected, Lindsey nailed the workout with her incredible strength and, of course, with a positive mindset being present.

In the short clip, the skier wore black, high-waisted leggings that featured a pretty white trim around the edges.

She coordinated the athletic leggings with a baggy long-sleeved top that she had knotted in the front.

She finalized the workout fit with a pair of black and white zebra-printed sneakers that gave her the support she needed while performing the squats.

However, after Lindsey completed the intense training, she hit the recovery room to ease up her muscles.

At the end of the clip, the Olympian was spotted in a black Under Armour bikini set as she jumped into a tub of ice-cold water to relax her muscles.

As she got out of the tub, she smiled and pointed to the blue “Plunge” logo on the side.

She then captioned the workout post, “Retired from skiing, not from grinding 🏋🏼‍♀️ Work, workout, recover, repeat.”

Lindsey Vonn teams up with Head Sportswear to create new Altitude Collection

In another recent post, Lindsey announced that she would be teaming up with Head Sportswear to create the new Altitude Collection.

The unique collaboration would also include help from Gucci and her own goggle company Yniq Eyewear.

The Olympian expressed that this new collection was significant to her as she’s been working on this new project for the “past 4 seasons.”

The Altitude Collection will feature fashionable pieces that athletes will get to wear down the slopes while staying both protected and warm while simultaneously setting a stylish trend.

Lindsey also shared that this would be a limited collection that would only be available for a short time.

In the post she shared, the athlete wore a baby blue puffer jacket and matching snow pants. The jacket featured a multi-colored graphic right in the middle of her chest, giving the piece a little extra pop of color.

She captioned the post, “Today is the day!! My @headsportswear line and my @yniqeyewear goggle company collaborated with @guccivault vault to create this fun new Altitude collection. I have been working hard for the past 4 seasons with HEAD to continue to create fashion on the slopes that performs the absolute best.”

“To be able to collaborate with the Gucci team on this has been incredible and I am so proud. This is a very limited collection and it is only available at @guccivault. The link is in my bio. Thanks for all the support guys 🙏🏻❤️.”

Fans should follow both Lindsey and Head Sportswear to learn more about the special launch and its anticipated release date.