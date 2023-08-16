Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn flaunts rock climbing skills in skimpy bikini

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn makes every workout look like it’s easy — even when it’s got to be pretty difficult.

The 38-year-old beauty recently went on vacation and packed enough activities in her short trip to make for a lot of Instagram content.

Her latest share from Lake Powell is a video of herself as she rock climbs up a small stream of water before jumping into the water beneath her.

She had someone spotting her, but most impressively, she completed the climbing feat in her bikini.

That’s not something we see every day, and her show of athleticism really caught our attention.

“Went to Lake Powell for 2 days and packed enough adventure to last 2 weeks on Instagram 🤣 Never stop climbing guys!! #yolo #keepclimbing,” she shared in the caption.

How does Lindsey Vonn work out?

As seen in the video, Lindsey was rock climbing with a knee brace on. She encountered various injuries throughout her years as a skier and still is recovering from things like torn ligaments to this day.

Plus, her hard-hitting workouts can be hard on her body, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to stop staying in shape.

“I have a doctor’s note that says I should never run again in my life, and I’m okay with that,” she told Women’s Health and explained what she usually does for cardio instead.

Typically, she spends her time biking or surfing when possible, and spends her other workout days focusing on her legs and lifting.

It is important for Lindsey to keep exercising her knees after her injuries, so it’s a good thing that she loves a good box jump.

A look at Lindsey Vonn’s diet

When it comes to her diet, there are a few staples that Lindsey likes to keep in rotation.

For breakfast, she has a few things she usually goes to, usually starting with a banana and almond butter if she’s doing cardio, or eggs with avocado if she’s going to lift.

If she’s going skiing, she goes with an even heartier breakfast, such as oats with fruit.

She usually makes her dinner while listening to Frank Sinatra, which is quite honestly a huge mood.

She loves using her air fryer and usually cooks her protein, such as salmon, in the air fryer, and then pairs it with a salad.

For her salads, she likes to “put a little goat cheese on there and as many veggies as possible.”

Sometimes she might go for something more unique, like swordfish with Carbone marinara sauce, but every night ends the same: a walk with her dog!