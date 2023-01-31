The fan-favorite skateboarder, Leticia Bufoni, took a break from her endless activities to instead share some exciting news with her fans.

The Olympian decided to go poolside to share the exciting news as she introduced her brand new husky puppy.

Leticia was captured with a big smile across her face while she held the newest addition to her family tight in her arms.

The Brazilian beauty looked down at her new husky while the pup decided to stare directly at the camera.

Leticia’s furry little friend was absolutely beautiful while she stared with her precious baby blue eyes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The skateboarder was kind enough to share some shots with her fans as she uploaded a couple of pictures on both her Instagram Story and feed.

Leticia Bufoni enjoys some fun by the pool as she cuddles her new puppy

In her Instagram Story, Leticia shared the perfect close-up picture of her and her new pup.

The two of them looked to have been well acquainted already as they enjoyed each other’s company from the looks on their faces.

For the sunny shot, Leticia wore a blue and white sports bra that hugged her torso perfectly.

As she held her new furry friend up in her arms, her tattoos naturally glistened in the sun for the shot.

The athlete also rocked a fresh set of french manicured nails and accessorized with a small nose ring hoop.

For this sunny shot, Leticia simply inputted a happy, heart-filled emoji at the bottom of her story.

Pic credit: @leticiabufoni/Instagram

If one husky picture wasn’t enough, well, Leticia took to her Instagram feed to further share a collage of precious puppy pictures.

In the first slide, the skateboarder stood outside as she held her husky in her arms.

Leticia smiled while she stood in front of a beautiful pool and jacuzzi that was surrounded by vibrant-colored greenery.

The Olympian sported a whitish-gray crop top that featured a ribbed texture. She also added a pair of black and pink sweatpants as she seemed completely at ease.

Leticia also rocked her new blonde hairstyle as she had gone from pink to blonde.

The other slides featured different shots of the new puppy as she looked precious with her white and gray fuzzy puppy hair.

Without a doubt, the Brazilian beauty looked stunning while she introduced her fans to her newest family member.

She reached out to fans in the caption, “New family member 🐶🥰 What should I name her? Welcome to the Bufoni family, any name suggestions?”

Leticia Bufoni promotes Sea-Doo during a scenic cruise

Leticia has certainly proven time and time again that she’s not one to sit back and relax, as she instead enjoys an exhilarating, action-packed life.

In another recent share, the skateboarder demonstrated just that.

If she’s not on her skateboard or in her boat, or even in one of her racing cars, Leticia is instead on the water playing with a new toy.

For this post, Leticia was captured riding her Sea-Doo along the waves while she smiled and waved at the camera.

The Olympian shared her love for both the company and the particular teal jet ski that she rode on for the video clip.

Leticia looked to be having the time of her life as she got a little wet while doing so.

She captioned the post, “I love living in the Sea-Doo life! 💙😎 Check out the link in my bio to see more. @seadoo.”

Leticia Bufoni partnered with Australian Gold Brasil

Leticia has teamed up with many companies before, as she truly believes in the company that she promotes.

In another Instagram post, the pro skateboarder partnered with Australian Gold Brasil.

Australian Gold Brasil focuses on providing skincare protection while simultaneously delivering an effortless, sun-kissed glow.

The skincare company sells a variety of different lotions and bronzing products that will help protect any skin type from the sun.

For this particular post, Leticia stood along the beach while she sported a beautiful, bright red bikini top.

The athlete put the Australian Gold Brasil product on her face while she further had some smeared across her cheeks for the shot.

She styled her hair in waves which elegantly flowed down her back while she sported a beautiful bright red shade of gloss across her lips.

Overall, Leticia looked effortlessly gorgeous while promoting the skincare product.

She simply captioned the post, “1 or 2? Endless Summer 👙☀️🔥 @australiangoldbrasil.”

Those interested in the products can head to Australian Gold Brasils’ Instagram page to browse their latest selection and learn more about the company and its overall mission.