Leticia Bufoni is absolutely stunning in her bright red holiday attire. Pic credit: @leticiabufoni/Twitter

Leticia Bufoni certainly didn’t hold back from ringing in the holidays in the most festive way possible as she slayed in a complete red ensemble.

In a recent post, the Olympic skateboarder shared her holiday-inspired attire as she was captured spending the holidays with her loved ones.

Leticia looked to be thoroughly enjoying herself as she posed away with her family members as they all went along with the red-themed fits.

The Brazilian beauty also shared a timeless shot with an adorable family member that she easily held in her arms while she smiled from ear to ear.

It goes without saying that the holidays certainly bring loved ones close together as they share the simplicity of life, and this array of photographs was a perfect demonstration of just that.

Luckily for fans, Leticia shared the bittersweet moments via Instagram, where she further gifted her 4.2 million followers with the aesthetically pleasing treat.

Leticia Bufoni is sizzling hot in her bright red attire for her family’s Christmas photos

The first slide captured Leticia with her adorable younger family member as the two posed for a stunning festive photo.

In the photograph, the athlete wore a beautiful, bright red dress. The vibrant-colored dress was cut short on one side as it fell to her mid-thigh while the other fell close to her knee.

The lowcut piece was ruched on the sides and perfectly fit her body as it accentuated her muscular and rather toned physique.

The athlete wore cute gold necklaces and a chunky gold watch to accessorize.

Leticia rocked her staple hair color, a mixture of purple and pink hues.

The beautiful baby she held matched her holiday-themed attire as she wore a cute red dress and a matching red headband that featured some glitz in the middle.

In the other slides, Leticia posed with more of her family members, who also wore a variety of different styled red dresses.

In the third slide, all the women in the family posed together in their modern, lofty space while a Christmas tree peeked out from behind them.

She captioned the post, “Merry Christmas. 🎅🏼❤️ Merry Christmas. God Bless You’ll 🙏🏻 God bless.”

Leticia Bufoni shares her excitement for her new partnership with Tiger Beer

In another Instagram post, the Olympian shared an announcement in which she excitedly expressed her partnership with Tiger Beer.

Tiger Beer is a refreshing and tasty pure malt beer based in Singapore.

Leticia happily expressed her admiration for the product as she wore a rather eye-catching bodysuit. The suit was a beautiful bright orange with a pink zipper down the entire front.

The orange hues against her bright pink hair were the perfect combination to make for one electrifying fit.

She captioned the promotional post, “It’s official, I’m now part of the @tigerbeerbr, team, the pure malt beer born on the streets of Singapore! 🐅 Spent an entire day with Tiger at the last leg of the @sls, in Rio de Janeiro, and this time as a fan. It’s been a while! Get connected because a lot of good things are coming 🤩 #BebaComModeração#TigerNoSLS advertising.”

To find out more about this refreshing malt beverage, fans can head to their Instagram page or official website to purchase the product and learn more about the company’s overall mission.