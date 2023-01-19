Olympic skateboarder Leticia Bufoni stuns in all white for beach bike ride

Leticia Bufoni hits the beach for an epic bike ride as she gears up in beautiful, bright white Nike attire. Pic credit: @leticiabufoni/Twitter

The X-games gold medalist Leticia Bufoni took a break from her beloved skateboard and hit the beach to enjoy some fun in the sun.

The Brazilian skateboarder was recently captured throwing up a peace sign as she posed along the beach while she sat on the back of her black, Calio electric bike.

Leticia is known for her athletic and rather energetic nature, as she’s always down for an exhilarating adventure.

In her latest share, the athlete demonstrated just that.

The Brazilian beauty took to her Instagram Story with the scenic shot, sharing it with her 4.3 million followers.

If there’s one thing to be said about Leticia, she always welcomes every opportunity, straying far away from a dull life.

Leticia Bufoni shares an epic ocean view from her new beach toy

Leticia shared her beach getaway through her Instagram Story. However, the scenic shot was only available for a 24-hour time slot before disappearing.

The skateboarder was captured on her black, sleek bike in the picture. In contrast to the all-black bike, Leticia sported a beautiful white Nike set that complemented her toned figure.

The set included a pleated Nike skirt that featured white biker shorts underneath. The athlete wore a sports bra with mesh detailing along the sides for the top.

Lastly, she completed her white ensemble by sporting a Red Bull visor that rested nicely along her head.

Pic credit: @leticiabufoni/Instagram

Leticia’s hair was pulled back into a ponytail as her visor kept her pink locks firmly in place.

For her makeup, the Olympian went with a sun-kissed look, applying light touches of mascara along her lashes and then finalizing it with a fine touch of bronzer along her cheeks.

Overall, Leticia looked beautiful while encapsulating the perfect scenic view while enjoying her bike ride.

Leticia Bufoni hits the beach to promote her partnership with Tiger Beer

Months ago, Leticia announced her exciting new partnership with Tiger Beer.

Tiger Beer is known for its refreshing and tasty pure malt beer based in Singapore.

In Leticia’s last post of 2022, she expressed her excitement for the new partnership, along with all of the memorable moments and incredible accomplishments that she got to experience along the way.

In the post, the athlete shared a short clip of herself playing soccer along the beautiful white sand.

Some of her male friends joined her as they all enjoyed a refreshing Tiger Beer beverage at the end of the clip.

Per usual, the Brazilian beauty looked flawless while she sported a bright red, cheeky bikini and paired it with a flashy, gold Nike necklace.

She captioned the post, “It’s guys, 2022 is flying by. It seems like it was yesterday that I started planning the year and now I look back and see how many good things happened and how many new learnings too. Big and other smaller achievements, but they all deserve to be celebrated and today I’m here for that, toasting with @tigerbeer all these moments that have passed and those that have become, always with a lot of courage to continue following 💙 🧡.”

To learn more about Tiger Beer’s malt beverages, fans can head to their Instagram page or official website to purchase the product and learn more about the company’s overall mission.